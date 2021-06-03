Flight PS752 Class Action Certification Order

Flight PS752 Class Action certified by the Court. Tweet this

The class action is on behalf of the passengers and the passengers' families. It alleges the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) (collectively the Iran Defendants) and Ukraine International Airlines PJSC (UIA) are legally responsible for the downing of Flight PS752.

Previously, the Court found the class action is "the preferable procedure for the resolution of the common issues in an action and provides a fair, efficient, and manageable method for advancing the class members' claims."

"We are grateful the court made another order in our favour" said representative plaintiff Vahid Hezarkhani, whose sister-in-law and brother-in-law were on Flight PS752.

"This is another major litigation milestone as we prosecute the class action for the passengers and their families. We will continue to work with the various stakeholders as we seek justice and compensation" said Tom Arndt, of TWA Law, class counsel representing the class members.

The class action was commenced January 20, 2020. In September 2020 the court approved the third-party litigation funding agreement with Galactic Litigation Funders. In November 2020, the court determined that the Class Action and TWA Law were the best class action and best law firm positioned to advance the interests of the victims and their families, permitting this class action to go forward, staying similar actions commenced by other counsel.

Formal notice of certification will be published shortly. Class Members and interested individuals are encouraged to consult the case specific website regarding progress of the litigation: www.flightps752.ca

