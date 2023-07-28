FlexNetworks Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - FlexNetworks today announced the appointment of Gianni Creta as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Creta's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to accelerate its growth trajectory in Canada's central and western regions as a leading fibre-optic service provider.

Gianni Creta, with his extensive experience and meaningful contribution within the telecom sector, will spearhead FlexNetworks' strategic initiatives aimed at expanding coverage and enhancing customer service. Prior to joining FlexNetworks, Mr. Creta held the role of CEO at ENVI Networks; and held executive roles at Accelerated Connections, OneConnect, and Globalive, bringing substantial commercial and operational value to these organizations. His track record and leadership will be invaluable to FlexNetworks' commitment to deliver the next generation of communication solutions.

Mr. Creta succeeds John Macdonald, who assumed the role of CEO in 2020 following his tenure as Chair of the Board from 2019. Mr. Macdonald has provided instrumental guidance during a pivotal growth phase for FlexNetworks. He will resume his position as Chair of the Board, continuing his valuable support through strategic oversight and leveraging his extensive industry experience.

"It has been a tremendous honour to lead FlexNetworks through such a significant period of growth and transformation," says John Macdonald of the change, "As I transition back to my role as Chair of the Board, I am confident that Gianni is the right leader to guide our company forward. His extensive experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the telecom industry and our company's mission, will be instrumental in achieving our vision for the future. I'm thrilled to continue supporting FlexNetworks' success and am excited for what we will accomplish under Gianni's leadership."

About FlexNetworks:

Fast-growing and forward-thinking, FlexNetworks is privately owned, well-funded and managed by a growing team of telecom experts. Since 2014, FlexNetworks has been an industry pacesetter, providing superior fibre-optic network solutions to businesses and residents in Canada. Committed to advancing the country's fibre-optic infrastructure and improving opportunities for economic growth, the company focuses on delivering fast, reliable services to commercial, enterprise and residential customers with superior customer support. FlexNetworks is proud of its initiative to provide high-speed internet access to underserved communities in Saskatchewan.

