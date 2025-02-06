FlexMD Announces the Appointment of Richard Roopnarinesingh as Chief Executive Officer

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - FlexMD is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Roopnarinesingh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for FlexMD as we continue our mission to innovate and enhance healthcare management.

Richard Roopnarinesingh (CNW Group/FlexMD Inc)

As co-founder and former COO, Richard has been instrumental in shaping and executing FlexMD's vision. Under his leadership, FlexMD has evolved into a scalable, high-growth model, seamlessly integrating primary care, mental health, sports medicine, and pharmacy services. With extensive experience in operations, finance, customer experience, and technology implementation, Richard brings a strategic and hands-on approach that will drive the company's next growth phase. His alignment of business strategy with operational excellence ensures that FlexMD continues to deliver innovative, patient-centered healthcare solutions.

Looking ahead, Richard is focused on expanding FlexMD's proven, scalable model and forging partnerships with forward-thinking physicians, Allied Health practitioners and strategic investors. His leadership will play a key role in ensuring continued innovation and expansion.

Richard recognizes the essential contributions of David Marinucci and Mat Marinucci, whose vision and dedication have laid the foundation for FlexMD's success.

David Marinucci, as co-founder, was instrumental in shaping FlexMD's business strategy, driving innovation, and fostering growth, helping establish the company as a pioneering healthcare model. In his new role as Founder Emeritus and Executive Advisor, he will continue to provide invaluable support.

Mat Marinucci, as Vice President of Strategy and Planning, was pivotal in developing FlexMD's clinic model, driving expansion, and optimizing business operations. His expertise in business strategy, workflow design, and talent acquisition played a crucial role in positioning FlexMD for long-term success. As he transitions to an advisory role, he is launching Open Range Strategy, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses.

With a strong foundation and a clear path to growth, FlexMD invites healthcare professionals and investors to join us in shaping the future of integrated, high-quality care.

About FlexMD

FlexMD is a Healthcare Management Services Company that owns and operates its own clinics. We provide physicians and Allied Health practitioners with a turnkey, state-of-the-art primary care clinic co-located with mental health, sports medicine and pharmacy services. By optimizing the business of healthcare, FlexMD enables physicians and practitioners to focus exclusively on delivering exceptional patient care.

For more information, please visit www.flexmd.ca

SOURCE FlexMD Inc

Media Contact: Richard Roopnarinesingh, [email protected], 905-205-2063, FlexMD