Flexiti Appoints Industry Leaders to Executive Team

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti" or "the Company"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jisun Hahn to the position of Chief Product Officer and David Yeilding as Chief Financial Officer.

In her role as Chief Product Officer, Ms. Hahn will be responsible for managing portfolio health by optimizing current and prospective merchant relationships, identifying new revenue drivers and defining the long-term product strategy with a focus on growing Flexiti's consumer facing brand within the market. Jisun brings nearly 20 years experience in financial services, over 15 of which were spent at Loyalty One, Co. which is part of AllianceData (NYSE: ADS). Throughout her career, she has helped build customer facing loyalty programs in multiple countries, negotiated long term agreements with market leading banks and credit card issuers while overseeing major client relationships across multiple verticals.

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Yeilding will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the Company including investor relations as well as growing and optimizing the Company's capital structure as Flexiti becomes one of the largest point-of-sale financing providers in Canada. David brings over 20 years of experience in treasury, corporate development, strategy and financial management. He also brings deep experience in both the consumer finance and retail sectors. David's last role was at consumer lender goeasy Ltd. (TSE: GSY) where he spent nine years; most recently as goeasy's Chief Financial Officer.

"Flexiti has grown and seen tremendous success in 2019 and we are thrilled to welcome Jisun and David to our executive team," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "As we continue to grow, we are driven to remain at the forefront of innovative payment solutions. Jisun and David's extensive knowledge and experience in their respective fields will be an invaluable asset to Flexiti's future."

About Flexiti

Flexiti has reimagined point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing to drive sales for retailers in-store and online and is one of Canada's leading providers of flexible payment solutions. Through our award-winning, globally scalable platform, we deliver a financing experience across any internet enabled device that is customer-centric, simple and intuitive. Without the need to integrate into existing POS systems, retail partners can easily offer the same fast and paperless financing solution across all retail locations and sales channels to increase revenue and build loyalty through repeat purchases. With high approval rates, innovative products and services, flexible promotional offers and a partnership-first approach, Flexiti is helping people improve their lives through flexible financing.

Flexiti's technology platform was recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants and the 2015 Silver Technology Innovation Award for Canadian Payments Benefiting Consumers. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the leading emerging fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail and ranked within the Top 50 Fintech Companies in Canada by the Digital Finance Institute. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

