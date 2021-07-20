FLEXIM Helps India

Employees donate for emergency aid project

BERLIN, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- In the spring of 2021, as the situation in many countries began to slightly improve, India was heavily hit by the second wave of COVID and experienced a collapse of the health system with tragic consequences. FLEXIM employees immediately started a company-wide fundraising campaign that collected 4,300 euros. FLEXIM employees felt that they shouldn't just watch, they had to help. The company, known for its non-invasive ultrasonic flowmeters, matched employee donations as part of their FLEXIM Cares initiative so that 8,600 euros could be transferred to the Akshaya Patra Foundation. This non-profit organization delivers meals and food packages to marginalized and low-income sections of the population as part of coronavirus emergency relief activities. With the donations, a total of 24,960 cooked meals for people in Delhi and Bangalore were financed and distributed.

Contact:

Jörg Sacher, PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH, [email protected], www.flexim.com

Related Images

flexim-cares.jpg

FLEXIM Cares

flexim-cares-india.jpg

FLEXIM Cares India

SOURCE FLEXIM