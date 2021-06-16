Flex Seal® Products: Major Expansion at Walmart Canada

"We're really excited that we're able to bring the family of the products to consumers all across Canada through this tremendous retail partner," said Phil Swift, CEO, inventor, and spokesperson. "Now, a lot more people will have access to Flex Paste, Flex Seal Liquid, Flex Seal Spray and Flex Shot as well as Flex Tape in different colors and sizes. They'll have a larger much larger variety of products to pick from."

Notably, this is the largest adoption of SKUs by a retailer at once, which truly showcases the power of the products.

All 6 new additions will now be available for purchase just in time for project season.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

