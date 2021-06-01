Flex Seal® Canada Website Now Offering Full-Range of Flex Paste™ Products

WESTON, Fla., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Flex Paste, our revolutionary new product from The Flex Seal® Family of Products, can now be delivered right to your doorstep in Canada.

"It's very, very important to us that we provide convenience to our customers, especially during these times," says Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson. "Our website now offers a wider variety of the Flex Seal Family of Products to our friends in Canada, which is really exciting."

Below are all the products currently available to purchase on our website in a variety of sizes and colors:

Flex Paste, a thick rubberized paste that clings to the surface and instantly fills large gaps, cracks and holes.

Flex Tape ® , a super strong, rubberized, waterproof tape that can patch, bond, seal and repair virtually anything.

, a super strong, rubberized, waterproof tape that can patch, bond, seal and repair virtually anything. Flex Seal Spray, a thick liquid spray that seeps into cracks and holes and dries to a watertight, flexible, rubberized coating.

Flex Glue ® , an easy to use, super strong, waterproof adhesive with amazing instant grab and hold.

, an easy to use, super strong, waterproof adhesive with amazing instant grab and hold. Flex Seal Liquid, a thick liquid that can seep into cracks and holes to form a waterproof, weatherproof seal.

Flex Shot®, a super thick, rubber sealant to caulk, bond and seal virtually everything.

Head to https://www.flexseal.ca today to get any Flex Seal Family products you and your family need.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products

Related Links

https://www.flexseal.ca

