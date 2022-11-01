Flex Seal MAX Products Now Available in Canada

Nov 01, 2022, 10:00 ET
WESTON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Flex Seal® Family of Products has officially launched its line of Flex MAX products in Canada! This larger-than-life line offers the same super-strong Flex Seal products people know and trust, but in larger sizes for bigger projects and repairs.
"The Flex Seal Family is proud to introduce our MAX line of products to Canada," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "These giant-sized sealants and adhesives are perfect for contractors and DIYers that need to tackle larger projects."
The following Flex MAX products are now available:
- Flex Tape® MAX, with 400% more coverage
- Flex Seal Liquid® MAX, with 150% more coverage
- Flex Paste® MAX, with 100% more coverage
With all that extra coverage, stopping giant leaks, filling massive cracks, and covering huge areas has never been easier. Take your next big project or repair to the MAX, with Flex MAX.
Flex MAX products are now available for purchase on Amazon and the Flex Seal website.
Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products
Share this article