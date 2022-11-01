Flex Seal MAX Products Now Available in Canada

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Flex Seal® Family of Products has officially launched its line of Flex MAX products in Canada! This larger-than-life line offers the same super-strong Flex Seal products people know and trust, but in larger sizes for bigger projects and repairs.

"The Flex Seal Family is proud to introduce our MAX line of products to Canada," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "These giant-sized sealants and adhesives are perfect for contractors and DIYers that need to tackle larger projects."

Flex Seal products are now available in MAX sizes. Photo by Flex Seal Studios

The following Flex MAX products are now available:

With all that extra coverage, stopping giant leaks, filling massive cracks, and covering huge areas has never been easier. Take your next big project or repair to the MAX, with Flex MAX.

Flex MAX products are now available for purchase on Amazon and the Flex Seal website.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

