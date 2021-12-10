"It's been only five years since we ventured north into Canada, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Greg Rose, Director of Retail Business Development for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "The whole Flex Seal team is proud of this brand launch with Lowe's Canada. Lowe's has been a supportive partner in the U.S., and we're glad we can bring our family of products to more communities globally."

The available products at these major retailers are Flex Seal in black, white, and clear, Flex Tape® in black and clear, and Flex Glue® in white. These products are strong, flexible, and dependable for various repairs, weatherizing and DIY projects inside and outside the home.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

