Fleming College Toronto Grand Opening Event

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Fleming College Toronto is proud to announce its grand opening event on Wednesday, May 3, at its Midtown Toronto campus. The event will celebrate the official launch of the campus and highlight the significance of public-private partnerships in shaping the future of education in Ontario.

The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be in attendance, along with community leaders, industry partners, faculty, staff and students. Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director of GUS Canada Colleges Division, expressed gratitude for Minister Dunlop's participation: "We are honoured to have Minister Dunlop in attendance to help us celebrate the achievements of Fleming College Toronto so far."

"This exciting partnership has expanded options and created opportunities for students to study business programs in the GTA, providing access to career prospects that come with living in Toronto," said Fleming College President Maureen Adamson. "Together with Fleming College Toronto and Trebas Institute Ontario, students benefit from all the support, services and high-quality education offered by each institution. Congratulations to Fleming College Toronto on your grand opening, we look forward to continued partnerships and synergies."

Fleming College Toronto was established through a public-private partnership between Sir Sandford Fleming College and Trebas Institute Ontario. Since the commencement of the partnership, Fleming College Toronto has added three additional programs to the initial offerings, and now boasts a program portfolio of seven programs. Fleming College Toronto supports more than 1,700 students from more than 24 countries in their educational journey.

Fleming College Toronto is pleased to offer the following programs:

Certificate in Personal Support Worker (2 semesters) Diploma in Business (4 semesters) Graduate Certificate in Global Business Management (4 semesters) Graduate Certificate in International Business Management (2 semesters) Graduate Certificate in Project Management (2 semesters) Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management – Global Logistics (2 semesters) English Language Bridge (ELB)

Cyndi McLeod, CEO of GUS Canada, expressed her gratitude for the attendees, saying, "We are grateful to Minister Dunlop, Fleming College President Maureen Adamson, and the Fleming College leadership team, our faculty, students and other distinguished guests for joining us today to celebrate the grand opening of Fleming College Toronto. Public-Private Partnerships like ours are essential in driving innovation and expanding educational opportunities in Ontario and across Canada. This meaningful partnership with Fleming College not only strengthens the GUS Canada ecosystems but also reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of education in Canada.

"In an economy where employers need graduates that can hit the ground running, it's great to see that Fleming College's new Midtown campus will focus on practical, hands-on education that will truly help prepare students for the workforce," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "This is a terrific example of the benefits of strategic partnerships between private and public institutions. It allows both partners to come together and contribute their expertise, encouraging colleges to be innovative and entrepreneurial while maintaining high-quality education."

About Fleming College Toronto

Fleming College is an Ontario College of Applied Arts and Technology with various campuses across the province. The college emphasizes practical, hands-on education that gets graduates into the workplace. The college boasts strong local, regional, and global ties that make it attuned to the needs of the domestic and international business community, and therefore the needs of students looking to advance their careers.

Fleming College Toronto allows students to access Fleming College's most in-demand programs from a Midtown Toronto location. The college is known for its robust suite of student support services, including immigration counselling, academic advising, and the career services department. Students can expect a learning environment that values diversity and inclusion.

For more information about Fleming College Toronto and its programs, please visit the website at www.flemingcollegetoronto.ca

We acknowledge that the land that Fleming College Toronto is on is the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnaabe, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many Indigenous people from across Turtle Island. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississaugas of the Credit, and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississaugas and Chippewa bands.

Fleming College Toronto has settled on this land and recognizes the importance of respecting the voices and history of all Indigenous communities. This territory is within the Dish with One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant, an agreement between the Haudenosaunee, the Anishnaabe and allied nations to share and care for the regions around the Great Lakes. We are grateful to work on this land.

