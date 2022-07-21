FleishmanHillard HighRoad Launches "The good group" Collaboration Network for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Professionals

Peer-to-Peer Network Under Jen Anthony's Leadership Supports Drive for Collective Progress

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- FleishmanHillard HighRoad's (FHR) True MOSAIC DE&I communications practice today announced, "The good group" – a peer-to-peer network to provide progress-minded DE&I communications professionals and DE&I leaders with a safe, intimate space to discuss challenges, exchange ideas and share resources.

Today, "The good group" comprises professionals from multiple industries including technology, financial services, and media who intend to come together monthly to exchange ideas and share best practices for moving DE&I forward. Membership is complimentary for FHR clients and brings together professionals who are responsible for implementing DE&I strategies in a confidential community setting that fosters a trusting, intimate dynamic between members, and provides them with an opportunity to learn from each other.

"For years, many companies and organizations have been tackling diversity, equity & inclusion challenges in the workplace. But after the intensity of the past two years, it is clear the work is hard and fatigue is setting in," said Jen Anthony (she/her), FHR senior vice president and True MOSAIC lead in Canada. "Even though there is no lack of passion for DE&I in Canada, we know that those responsible for implementing change are feeling isolated and overwhelmed, and it is only by working together that we can achieve real impact. With 'The good group,' we are creating a supportive community to keep building on our successes going forward."

The agency also released "FleishmanHillard HighRoad's (FHR) DE&I Dilemma POV" today – a True MOSAIC perspective that examines the state of DE&I progress in Canada, reflects on FHR's journey, and acknowledges the fatigue and isolation many industry professionals feel at this stage of implementing DE&I strategies.

"Since the global launch of True MOSAIC in 2020, we have worked closely with many companies to develop DE&I strategies and address DE&I issues. We've observed that leaders across all industries face similar challenges," said Angela Carmichael (she/her), president of FHR. "By facilitating these connections and bringing DE&I practitioners together for honest discussions, we are eliminating the isolation that companies and leaders are feeling and are able to focus on progress together."

In addition to "The good group," True MOSAIC supports clients with service offerings, including:

Beyond Bias Workshop: This planning tool helps practitioners from various professional and personal diverse experiences arrive at a universal human truth, or insight, together, to help kick off the creative process with a strategic point that is as inclusive as possible.

DE&IQ: In collaboration with the firm's TRUE Global Intelligence practice, this proprietary diagnostic tool helps organizations assess public perception of their DE&I actions to better strengthen their positions and map meaningful plans of action.

TRUE Self X True MOSAIC: A simple five-step guide that combines FleishmanHillard's best-in-class corporate positioning methodology with the expert counsel of its dedicated DE&I strategic counselors. The collaboration is designed to help clients bring their most important stakeholders and decision-makers together in order to align how they want to engage on DE&I – where they've been, how committed they are to their values, and what they want to do next.

Decision Tree: Responding to racial and social unrest requires a delicate balance that is nuanced and individual to each organization. When reputation is on the line, this process helps organizations identify when and how to engage on an issue and arrive at a place of action and communication.

Inclusive Language Workshop and Global Inclusive Vocabulary Guide: Language matters. It shapes our thinking and how we interact with the world. The Inclusive Language Workshop gets to the root of how we communicate and provides helpful advice for sharing ideas effectively, with a supporting Vocabulary Guide to keep the learning close at hand.

Race and Culture Team: Comprised of specialists who focus on multicultural communications and programming for external audiences, this team integrates earned media, influencer marketing, editorial, social strategy and digital capabilities into multicultural communications strategies, advising clients on how to better engage with diverse-owned and diverse-focused media.

True MOSAIC is FleishmanHillard's global DE&I practice comprising a community of expert communications counselors whose diversity of lived and professional experiences reflects the multi-dimensional world we live in. The practice aims to transform DE&I into a centerpiece for reputation, pushing and provoking dialogue on topics that can sometimes be uncomfortable. FleishmanHillard HighRoad runs the Canadian chapter of True MOSAIC with a team of 10 experts.

FleishmanHillard HighRoad (FHR) is part of the global FleishmanHillard network, with offices across Canada. FHR matches our expertise to clients' unique needs to create custom-built, strategically-driven solutions. Whether it's public affairs, corporate reputation, brand marketing or social and digital, our talented team and integrated services are at the ready.

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).



Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

