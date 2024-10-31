Fleischmann's® Introduces New Baking Soda Just in Time for the Holidays

The latest addition to the brand's collection of baking essentials brings reliable results for bakers at all levels

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Fleischmann's® , a trusted brand in baking for over 150 years, has today launched its first-ever Baking Soda . Specifically formulated for baking, this gluten-free essential is perfect for creating cakes, pies, cookies, muffins, bread, and pastries, offering reliable results for both home bakers and seasoned professionals alike.

As the holiday season approaches, Fleischmann's Baking Soda™ arrives just in time for the busiest baking season of the year. Designed to elevate your baked goods, it ensures a perfect rise and a light, fluffy texture, making it an essential addition to your pantry.

"At Fleischmann's®, we understand the importance of high-quality ingredients when it comes to baking," says Sandro D'Ascanio, General Manager of ACH Food Companies, Canada. "Our new baking soda is specifically formulated for bakers, offering the consistency and performance needed for every creation, whether you're whipping up holiday classics or experimenting with new recipes. We're excited to expand our baking product lineup and continue supporting bakers everywhere."

Fleischmann's Baking Soda™ is formulated specifically for baking, providing consistent results for perfectly risen delights every time. Its fine texture ensures easy mixing and even distribution, guaranteeing your baked delights achieve the ideal rise and crumb.

To find more information on Bake Good or Fleischmann's products, visit www.bakegood.ca .

ABOUT FLEISCHMANN'S:

Dating back to 1868, Fleischmann's has revolutionized modern baking. In an effort to make baking better, Fleischmann's continues to develop its product line of baking essentials to this day, with a variety of yeasts including RapidRise, Active Dry, Pizza Crust and Bread Machine yeast as well as Baking Powder and Corn Starch. Nothing compares to home baking, and that is why Fleischmann's has remained the staple in any baker's pantry. Fleischmann's is a registered trademark of AB Mauri Food Inc. used under license.

To learn more about Fleischmann's products please visit www.bakegood.ca .

