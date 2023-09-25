FleetOptics Inc. Announces Major Expansion, Bringing Innovative Final Mile Delivery to Ottawa & Gatineau, and Beyond

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - FleetOptics Inc., Canada's leader in final mile delivery, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its operations. For the first time, the company is opening a new point of operation in Ottawa & Gatineau, extending its innovative final mile delivery solutions to over 470,000 new households.

"FleetOptics has always been about leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower a streamlined approach to fleet management by providing unparalleled and sustainable delivery solutions," said Vince Buckley, Co-Managing Partner. "Our expansion into Ottawa and Gatineau is a monumental step in our mission to serve Canadians nationwide." said John Mann, Co-Managing Partner.

A Greener Future

FleetOptics Inc. has consistently prioritized environmental sustainability, and this expansion is no exception. At launch, they will have a comprehensive fleet of green vehicles in Ottawa and Gatineau, aligning with their long-term commitment to reducing carbon emissions. They are also committed to ensuring that by Q2 2024 that 100% of their Ottawa and Gatineau parcel deliveries are green, reinforcing their dedication to a greener future for final mile delivery.

Broadening Horizons

This expansion goes beyond just business growth; it's about extending their reach to better cater to the evolving needs of their current and future customers. As FleetOptics continuously innovates and provides beneficial solutions for their customers, they aim to continue to deliver excellence and a seamless experience for the 6,000,000 Canadian households their customers serve. Additionally, as they expand their network within Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec, they increase job opportunities within these regions, further enhancing the final mile experience.

Get in Touch

To learn more about FleetOptics' expansion or to set up a call with the FleetOptics Inc. team, please visit www.fleetopticsinc.com or contact Kim Richards at [email protected].

About FleetOptics

FleetOptics is more than just a logistics company; for over 9-years, right from the very beginning, they have consistently been a technology-driven partner committed to delivering on-time, every time. With real-time tracking, innovative technology, an on-time delivery rate of over 98%, custom solutions, and operations out of 7 distribution centres nationally, they deliver excellence in next day delivery across Canada. Their focus on transparency, performance, and sustainability positions them as the preferred Canadian final mile delivery partner, sought after by merchants seeking to optimize their customers' logistics operations and delivery experience.

