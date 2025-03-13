FleetOptics Announces Leadership Promotions in Celebration of 10-Year Anniversary

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - FleetOptics, a leading Canadian final mile delivery provider, announces key leadership promotions in celebration of its 10-year milestone. These strategic advancements, effective March 1, 2025, reinforce FleetOptics' commitment to innovation, growth, and operational excellence within the logistics industry.

Kim Richards Appointed President & CEO; Joins Board of Directors

Kim Richards, President, has been promoted to President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and appointed to the Board of Directors. Kim has been pivotal in fostering a culture of excellence and employee engagement. A seasoned industry leader, she has played a crucial role in FleetOptics' success, driving innovation and performance.

"Kim's extensive industry experience, business acumen, and outstanding leadership have been instrumental to our success," said Vince Buckley and John Mann, Co-Founders and Co-Chairs of FleetOptics. "We are confident that her vision and expertise will guide FleetOptics into its next phase of growth."

In her new role, Kim will lead the company's strategic direction, operational excellence, and customer-centric initiatives. This promotion underscores FleetOptics' dedication to strong leadership, people centric culture, and industry excellence.

Vince Canonico Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

FleetOptics is pleased to announce the promotion of Vince Canonico from Vice President of Strategic Development to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this expanded role, Vince will oversee strategic development, advanced technology, and cybersecurity.

"Vince's expertise in logistics systems, strategy, and analytics, combined with his ability to drive innovation in a competitive marketplace, makes him an invaluable leader," said Kim Richards, President & CEO of FleetOptics. "His customer-first approach and relentless focus on continuous improvement will further enhance our technological and operational excellence."

This promotion reflects FleetOptics' ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the logistics industry.

Vince Buckley and John Mann Transition to Co-Chairs

As Kim assumes the role of President & CEO, FleetOptics' Co-Founders, Vince Buckley and John Mann, will transition to Co-Chairs. In their new roles, they will focus on high-level strategy, long-term vision, and industry partnerships while entrusting daily operations to the executive team.

About FleetOptics

FleetOptics Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides final-mile delivery and logistics solutions throughout Canada. Established in 2015, the company has expanded its coverage to key provinces including Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, with 10 strategically located distribution centres.

Performance is core to FleetOptics, which prides itself on a 98%+ on-time delivery rate, next-day and two-day air delivery options, and flexible six-day operations that extend during peak periods to meet customer demand.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, FleetOptics offers real-time visibility, route optimization, and transparent reporting through its Client Portal. The company has forged strong partnerships with leading national brands and e-commerce platforms to enhance its logistics capabilities.

Committed to sustainability, FleetOptics has introduced zero-emissions delivery zones via EVs, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and promoting greener urban logistics. This innovative approach, combined with a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, positions FleetOptics as a leader in the logistics industry.

SOURCE FleetOptics

For all inquiries please reach out to Kim Richards at [email protected].