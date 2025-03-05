Fleet Space Acquires HiSeis: Introducing A New Era of End-To-End Exploration Services

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fleet Space Technologies, Australia's leading space exploration company, today announced its acquisition of HiSeis, the world's leading provider of active seismic exploration technology to the minerals industry. By consolidating leading-edge exploration technologies and capabilities, this strategic acquisition of HiSeis will strengthen Fleet Space's world-leading, end-to-end exploration services, streamlining the global mining industry's journey from data acquisition to AI-enabled drill targeting across the mineral value chain. With the integration of HiSeis advanced seismic solutions, Fleet Space's end-to-end exploration platform, ExoSphere, will accelerate the acquisition and processing of high-quality passive and active seismic datasets into AI-enabled insights worldwide.

Step Change in Data-Driven Mineral Exploration

"Fleet Space's acquisition of HiSeis marks a transformative leap into the future of data-driven exploration," said Flavia Tata Nardini, CEO and Co-Founder of Fleet Space Technologies. "To unlock the potential of real-time exploration and AI, we must consolidate, standardise, and integrate high-quality datasets to maximise the predictive capabilities of frontier AI systems."

"By combining Fleet Space's vertically integrated exploration platform with HiSeis' seismic exploration solutions and imaging expertise, we are taking a vital step to generate exabytes of high-quality exploration data needed to unlock faster exploration outcomes and enhance shareholder value for the global mining industry. We're proud to welcome the HiSeis team, and their deep experience in active seismic deployment, processing, and interpretation, on our journey to build the tools needed to unlock the next wave of new discoveries for Earth's clean energy future."

HiSeis: Global Leader in Active Seismic Solutions

HiSeis specializes in hard rock seismic technology, offering high-resolution subsurface imaging that aids in the identification of mineral deposits. To navigate the increasing complexity of drilling down into finer and finer scales, exploration companies come to HiSeis when they need the highest resolution geological picture possible with current technology. Leveraging active seismic solutions, HiSeis sends seismic energy into the ground and measures the energy returned to the surface after bouncing off of geological features deep underground.

Next, HiSeis uses state-of-the-art processing tools to create a coherent image of the reflected energy to interpret the metre-scale complexity of mineral deposits and assist with drill-targeting selection. By folding HiSeis data acquisition methods into the ExoSphere platform - combining Fleet Space's satellite network, patented smart sensors, and proprietary multimodal AI models - HiSeis' hard rock seismic data will be rapidly processed, standardised, and integrated with other multiphysics datasets, enhancing 3D understanding of mineral systems and data-driven drill targeting while reducing environmental impact at scale.

Passive & Active Seismic Integration: Unleashing Real-Time Exploration's Potential

"With this acquisition, Fleet Space is poised to radically transform seismic imaging on a global scale. By integrating HiSeis' innovative seismic solutions with our state-of-the-art, real-time data processing and transmission system - ExoSphere - we will greatly expand scalability while further reducing the time and environmental impact associated with acquiring high-resolution active seismic data," added Chief Technology & Product Officer, Dr. Hemant Chaurasia. "Downstream, this will enable more adaptive field operations and accelerate decision-making with faster access to actionable data-rich insights while on campaign."

A deeper integration of passive and active seismic methodologies represents one of the largest untapped opportunities to enhance exploration outcomes at scale. Passive seismic, which captures naturally occurring seismic waves, enables large-scale regional insights, depth penetration, and rapid scale reduction for priority target selection. Active seismic, which involves controlled seismic sources, delivers high-resolution mineral system imaging. By combining these methodologies, Fleet Space will offer a data-rich, multi-layered approach that improves subsurface characterization, enhances targeting accuracy, and drives an exponential acceleration in decision-making across the exploration and mining lifecycle.

Fleet Space's acquisition of HiSeis follows its recent USD$100M Series D funding round, more than doubling the company's valuation to over USD$525M, and fueling the expansion of ExoSphere's end-to-end capabilities. To enhance global service capacity for ExoSphere, already used by 40+ leading mining companies like Rio Tinto , Barrick , Ma'aden , and Gold Fields worldwide, Fleet Space launched its most advanced exploration satellites - Centauri 7 and Centauri 8 - on SpaceX's Transporter 12 mission in January. The integration of HiSeis into Fleet Space's operations will commence immediately, with joint projects and collaboration already underway.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space Technologies , Australia's leading space exploration company, is revolutionizing critical mineral discovery with its end-to-end mineral exploration solution, ExoSphere, which combines satellite connectivity, 3D multiphysics, and AI to image mineral systems in real-time. Over 40 leading exploration companies like Rio Tinto, Barrick, Gold Fields, and Ma'aden have used ExoSphere's real-time 3D subsurface imaging on projects across five continents. In 2024, Fleet Space was recognised as the winner of the Innovation category at the Mining Technology Excellence Awards and received the Climate Impact Technology Award by the Banksia Foundation.To learn more about ExoSphere, please reach out to the Fleet Space team here .

SOURCE Fleet Space

Media Contact: Wes Carlson, Comms Lead, [email protected]