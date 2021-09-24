Fleet Complete Places for the 3rd Year in The Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Fleet Complete® announced today its No. 341 place on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fleet Complete earned its spot with three-year growth of 90%.

"We are honoured to be included on Canada's Top Growing Companies list for the third consecutive year," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "This would not be possible without the outstanding dedication, passion, and work excellence of all of our employees at Fleet Complete."

"As we emerge from the events of the pandemic," he continues, "Canadian businesses have shown exceptional ability to adapt to new means of operation and solve unprecedented challenges. We are humbled to be among this impressive group of organizations who have continued to grow strong over the past year, and we commend all businesses – those included on this list and beyond – for their efforts and dedication through challenging times."

Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious, and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family

