Fleet Complete Launches Integration with Ford Data Services™ in Canada to Help Businesses Access High-Quality Data and Insights to Maximize Their Fleet

Fleet Complete is now an authorized Ford Data Services provider in Canada. Canadian fleet-owners who have Ford vehicles with telematics hardware fitted as standard can now gain more business intelligence features through Fleet Complete's leading software platform for flexible, convenient and improved fleet management.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On the heels of the launch in the U.S. in March, Fleet Complete® is quickly expanding its integration with Ford Data Services to Canada, bringing a more feature-rich and flexible connected vehicle solution to Canadian fleet-owners through Ford's standard, factory-fitted telematics hardware. Using OEM (original equipment manufacturer) grade data, this integration will deliver powerful, data-driven vehicle insights and analytics to fleets that need to minimize the total cost of ownership, while maximizing vehicle utilization and uptime.

"We are thrilled to launch an integrated solution with Ford in Canada," commented Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "This is a game-changing trend in the industry today, as there is no more debate about whether fleets should use telematics or not. It has become best practice in fleet management, and this is why meaningful partnerships with OEMs like Ford will make a big difference to our fleet-owning customers in Canada – particularly if they have a mixed fleet. They will be able to manage all of their assets on a single platform and get software activation for their telematics-equipped Ford vehicles over the air to start using our advanced features right away."

Equipped with standard telematics hardware in all Model Year 2020 and newer Ford vehicles, fleet customers will be able to subscribe and have immediate access to the Fleet Complete platform, without additional hardware and associated costs.



"Ford is committed to bringing transformative solutions to our fleet customers to help them get more out of their vehicles," said Michelle Moody, Director of Marketing for Ford Commercial Solutions. "We're excited that Fleet Complete is expanding their integration with Ford Data Services into Canada, offering more Ford fleet owners seamless integration with their telematics services. On Model Year 2020 or newer Ford vehicles, the Fleet Complete telematics platform can provide in-depth insights into fleet performance and driver behaviour to help ensure smooth-running operations and drive business growth."



With foresight into the future, Fleet Complete has been at the forefront of market trends for OEM integrations. A growing number of businesses today are looking for more customizable and flexible options to be able to expand their existing fleet or try out telematics solutions. This partnership brings the flexibility they need through:



The ability to manage a mixed fleet on a single interface

Cost savings with no hardware installation

OEM-grade data sourced through integrated hardware

Flexibility with no long-term contract requirement

Fast over-the-air software activation

Immediate access to the fleet management platform

For more information about Fleet Complete for Ford offers and solutions, please visit https://www.fleetcomplete.com/ford

For more information on Ford Commercial Solutions and Ford Data Services, please visit https://www.commercialsolutions.ford.ca/data-services

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, Cosmote in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com



About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

