Flax Sleep is Now Flax Home with New 'Homecoming Collection' and a Mission to Deliver Everyday Luxury & Exceptional Comfort

Inspired by the success of its flagship 'Sleep' collection, Flax Home has grown its product line to include towels, robes, bags and kitchen accessories. This highly-anticipated evolution is the brand's long-term goal brought to life - the desire to integrate ultra-soft and ultra-breathable linen into everyday living. It also coincides with the company's U.S. expansion plans and overall vision to take the linen movement global.

The new 'Homecoming Collection' is available online now and features the perfect summery hues of Marigold and Sage. Inspired by the desire to bring the outside in, it pays homage to colors from the brand's early collection and gives them new life. The Homecoming Collection features Marigold and Sage available in the best-selling Duvet Set, Sheet Set, Heirloom Quilt and new longer length Robes in Cloud and Charcoal.

"This brand expansion comes at an important time as people reimagine what it means to 'feel at home' in their living spaces," says Co-Founder; Vivian McCormick. "Our homes have come to represent so much more than just the places we sleep; they're our sanctuaries away from the outside world. We want our brand to deliver on the promise of comfort, quality, and attainable luxury in any space."

Flax Home launched in 2017 as a side-hustle for co-founders Anna Heyd, Oana Papuc and Vivian McCormick — three friends with a mutual passion for linen and a great night's sleep. Today, the company has grown into a destination for the finest in ethically sourced and sustainably manufactured linen. The future looks bright for Flax Home with further plans to launch a new 'Baby' collection in the coming months and the opening of the first-ever Vancouver showroom by late 2021.

Flax Home's brand evolution hasn't changed its core values. The company is as committed as ever to sustainability, ethical manufacturing and fair labour practices. Almost all of Flax Home products are Oeko-Tex certified and because linen uses up to 20-times less water and energy to produce than cotton, nothing goes to waste.

As a women-owned, women-led company, Flax Home is proud to continue supporting Atira Women's Resource Society, a not-for-profit organization providing women and children affected by violence with safe and supportive housing. Recognizing a safe home is a privilege for many women and children, Flax Home's A Safe Place To Sleep initiative includes donating returned product, a portion of profits from all sales, proceeds from a special Atira Collection to support their programming. Additionally, Flax Home continues to partner with Vancouver-based clothiers to upcycle unused material for use in various goods that benefit real people.

Flax Home is your destination for ultra-soft and ultra-breathable bedding, towels, and home goods made from 100% pure linen. Winner of Canada Post's E-Commerce Innovation Awards in 2019 for Best Online Start-Up, Flax Home is a digitally native, direct-to-consumer venture that's achieved over 6x growth in less than three years. Co-founded in Vancouver by three friends, Anna Heyd, Oana Papuc and Vivian McCormick, Flax Home is on a mission to deliver everyday luxury and exceptional comfort for every room in your home. Starting in 2021, Flax Home will be launching into the U.S. and international markets, spreading the comfort of 100% linen beyond its Canadian roots.

