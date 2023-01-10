Flax Council of Canada Embarks on a Search for a New President

WARMAN, SK, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Flax Council of Canada is announcing the upcoming resignation of their President Wayne Thompson as he has taken a new position with Western Grains Research Foundation.

Flax Council of Canada wishes to thank Wayne for his contribution as President over the past two years. Thompson's leadership has led the Flax Council of Canada through a transition in membership and direction. Over the course of Thompson's tenure, the Flax Council of Canada has worked towards eliminating trade barriers and building strong government relations to benefit the flax industry.

Erwin Hanley, the board chair, said he would like to thank Wayne for helping the Flax Council of Canada deliver on its mission and vision and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavours."

"Over the past two years, it has been a fantastic opportunity to serve the Board of Directors and be part of the Flax Council of Canada," says Thompson. "I believe that Flax Council of Canada has a bright future and will continue to be an important association for the benefit of the Canadian flax industry."

Over the next several months, the Board will work with Ralph Kikkert at Strive to conduct a thorough search to find Flax Council of Canada's next President. It is our priority to find a dynamic leader with a true passion for Flax Council of Canada's mission.

Please contact Ralph Kikkert at [email protected] or 905-512-0347 if you or someone you know would consider taking on this new opportunity to further the cause for the Canadian flax industry and take Flax Council of Canada to the next level. Interested candidates can find more information at www.flaxcouncil.ca or send their resume to [email protected].

Backgrounder

The Flax Council of Canada is a national not-for-profit membership-based organization which promotes Canadian flax and flax products for nutritional and industrial uses in domestic and international markets. Established in 1986 with full representation from flax growers, trades, and processors, the Flax Council promotes the advancement of flax and flax products representing the Canadian flax industry in Canada and around the world. Located in Saskatoon, the Flax Council of Canada works with like-minded partners (government, associations, processors, crushers, exporters, and producers) to reduce trade barriers and provide information about flax to consumers, end-users, and interested parties.

Wayne Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (306) 229-8170