Flavours of Greece in Canada: 'Taste the Premium' brings Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil to Toronto

Press Event Celebrates Europe's Finest Olive Oil with Canadian Media & Professionals

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Extra virgin olive oil is a staple ingredient in households across Canada, known for its versatility and health benefits. This week, the Producers Association of Kasell SA, under the framework of the European Union co-funded campaign 'Taste the Premium', are hosting a press and industry event in Toronto, Ontario on April 29th, 2025.

In attendance will be Mr. Dionysios Protopapas, Greece's Senior Trade Commissioner in Toronto, who will address guests and speak to the rising demand in Canada for high-quality, health-conscious European products and the importance of campaigns like 'Taste the Premium' in building lasting trade relationships.

Hosted at The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto, the event will welcome an exclusive group of Canadian journalists, importers, and trade professionals to discover the exceptional quality, nutritional value, and unique characteristics of European extra virgin olive oil from Laconia, Greece.

Guests will be walked through a tasting experience featuring extra virgin olive oil from Laconia, known for its superior quality, rich aroma, and balanced flavour. Attendees will learn about the traditional and sustainable cultivation methods used by Kasell SA's producers, methods that preserve both the natural environment and the integrity of the final product.

With roots deeply connected to the fertile region of Laconia in southern Greece, the Producers Association of Kasell SA is dedicated to producing and promoting authentic extra virgin olive oil. Their commitment to traceability, strict quality control, and low-acidity harvesting ensures that every bottle reflects the premium standards of European agri-food excellence.

Mr. George Karitsiotis, Exports Manager of Kasell SA, will also address attendees, offering insights into the company's values, production methods, and commitment to bringing the finest Greek olive oil to the international market.

The Taste the Premium campaign continues with its mission to promote awareness and appreciation of European extra virgin olive oil among Canadian and U.S. professionals and consumers.

For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, visit: https://tastethepremium.eu

Follow Taste the Premium on social media and join our journey to discover Europe's finest olive oil:

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE Producers Association of Kasell SA

Media Contact: William Predhomme, [email protected]