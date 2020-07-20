FLATO Developments releases Edgewood Suites, independent adult community in Dundalk

Edgewood Suites is a space for adults 55 and older, designed to take the burden of household maintenance off residents' shoulders. Located at 270 Hagan St E, the apartment building features a full-spectrum of living options, with studios, one- and two-bedroom rentals available. The building includes a cards room, a rec room, a multi-purpose room, a library and a faith room. Residents will enjoy a concierge service, open dining area, as well as a guest room and storage lockers. For entertainment, there is a barbecue patio and gazebos outside.

"We're delighted to have more options for older adults in our community when they decide to downsize yet stay engaged," said John Woodbury, Mayor of Township of Southgate. "FLATO has been an active partner and supporter of Dundalk, and we look forward to working with them further."

"Older Ontarians deserve flexible, safe and affordable homes," says Minister Bill Walker. "These new homes address the housing supply priorities of our province and are central to our mission of building sustainable communities."

"Ontarians are finding it harder to find high-quality, affordable homes. With Edgewood Suites, we responded to a demand from local residents who want to stay in the area when they plan to retire," said Shakir Rehmatullah, President and Founder of FLATO Developments. "Dundalk is a thriving community with much to offer its residents, and we are confident that the new apartment building will be the perfect addition to the neighbourhood."

FLATO's commitment to supporting the communities where the company builds and operates comes to life in many ways. In May, FLATO Developments donated $1 million to South East Grey Community Health Centre to support the establishment of a new healthcare clinic in Dundalk. During the COVID-19 pandemic, FLATO has allocated over $250,000 to help those in need, donating more than 50,000 masks and over 5,000 tubes of hand sanitizer to assist health care and frontline workers across Ontario.

