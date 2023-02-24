Flashfood Founder & CEO Josh Domingues Named One of Canada's Most Influential Changemakers

Domingues receives a top spot in The Globe and Mail's annual list of 50 emerging leaders reinventing how Canada does business

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Josh Domingues, founder & CEO of Flashfood , a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-before date, was named one of Canada's Most Influential Changemakers by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine. Domingues, who founded Flashfood in 2016, was recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to making an environmental and social impact that lasts.

Changemakers is an editorial award program produced by Report on Business magazine at The Globe and Mail. This program celebrates emerging business leaders who are making a difference in their industry with their ideas, accomplishments, and impact.

The Globe and Mail solicited nominations for the Changemakers award in fall 2022. The Globe and Mail's award-winning editorial team selected winners for their bold notions and leadership, as determined by their nominations, subsequent interviews, and reference checks.

"As the world grapples with new challenges from greening the economy to adjusting to the new geopolitical reality, the Canadian business community needs new ideas and bold leaders," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "The Changemakers program aims to highlight 50 people who are taking on pressing issues and turning ideas into impact."

With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-before date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, baked goods, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store. The digital marketplace can be found in more than 1,550 stores across North America.

"It's humbling to be named as a 2023 Changemaker," says Domingues. "The recognition elevates Flashfood's ability to meaningfully deliver impact for our shoppers, retailers, and the environment. I'm excited for all we have planned as we work to further our mission of reducing the environmental impact of food waste while feeding families more affordably."

To date, Flashfood has saved shoppers over $170 million on their grocery bills and diverted more than 65 million pounds of food from reaching the landfill through partnerships with some of North America's largest grocers.

Editorial coverage of the 2023 Changemakers can be found in the March 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, and online at tgam.ca/Changemakers.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,600 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 65 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $170 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with Loblaw, Ren's Pets, The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Giant Eagle, Save A Lot, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.5 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

