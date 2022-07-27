Flash-Card Democracy Launch
Jul 27, 2022, 05:00 ET
Online Poll Regarding Proposed Alberta Provincial Police Service
CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - A new tool aimed at encouraging more participation in the democratic process has just launched. The Flash-Card Democracy Web APP is available for Albertans to study the proposed Alberta Provincial Police Service and participate in an online poll to indicate if they support or oppose it. Key to all polls is that users must demonstrate learned knowledge before participating. Passing a timed test generates a verification code, which is the key to polling. The APP works over the Internet on almost any device.
Accordingly, the knowledge test is what differentiates Flash-Card Democracy from other polls. It requires users to have in-depth understanding of all sides of a given issue. This serves to give a voice to people and groups that might not be heard otherwise. For example, in a leadership race for a political party, users would be required to have knowledge of all the candidates before polling.
The result is that Flash-Card Democracy encourages users to be better informed, reading newspapers, watching news, & discussing issues with friends. In addition, the informed nature of our polls provides a trusted source of influence. Those unable to spend the time necessary to participate can see the poll results and take guidance if they choose to.
Regarding trust, Flash-Card Democracy aims to be as open and transparent as possible. Any media organization can request permission to view polling results in real time, utilizing a link directly on the site. A phone call will unlock a report that shows the date/time & partial IP address of each person polling. The APP prevents multiple votes.
In addition, Flash-Card Democracy endeavors to be unbiased and to provide accurate information. Critical to this is revealing sources. For example, if information is provided by a candidate in a leadership campaign, this would be cited as the source, so users can decide on the credibility of information provided.
Looking to the future, one goal of Flash-Card Democracy is to attempt to bridge the political divide in society. COVID-19 restrictions increased these divisions to unprecedented levels. Most people take little or no time to explore ideas from all sides of the political spectrum. Flash-Card Democracy polls require this exploration, which might serve to encourage better understanding from those on opposing sides of the political fence.
Flash-Card Democracy is part of the Flash-Card Mania Web APP, which was created in 2015. Unlike other APPS where ownership is concentrated among a few wealthy owners, Flash-Card Mania is designed to generate an income for anyone that wants to participate in the project by registering a domain name and creating content. Related projects already a part of Flash-Card Mania include Flash-Card Beatles, Flash-Card Travel, Flash-Card California, Flash-Card Bible and more.
Future plans for Flash-Card Democracy include turning it into a non-profit society so that it can raise funds to publish the results of polls in various media.
For further information: Barry Moore, 403-246-5472, [email protected]
