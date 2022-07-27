Flash-Card Democracy Launch

Accordingly, the knowledge test is what differentiates Flash-Card Democracy from other polls. It requires users to have in-depth understanding of all sides of a given issue. This serves to give a voice to people and groups that might not be heard otherwise. For example, in a leadership race for a political party, users would be required to have knowledge of all the candidates before polling.

The result is that Flash-Card Democracy encourages users to be better informed, reading newspapers, watching news, & discussing issues with friends. In addition, the informed nature of our polls provides a trusted source of influence. Those unable to spend the time necessary to participate can see the poll results and take guidance if they choose to.

Regarding trust, Flash-Card Democracy aims to be as open and transparent as possible. Any media organization can request permission to view polling results in real time, utilizing a link directly on the site. A phone call will unlock a report that shows the date/time & partial IP address of each person polling. The APP prevents multiple votes.

In addition, Flash-Card Democracy endeavors to be unbiased and to provide accurate information. Critical to this is revealing sources. For example, if information is provided by a candidate in a leadership campaign, this would be cited as the source, so users can decide on the credibility of information provided.

Looking to the future, one goal of Flash-Card Democracy is to attempt to bridge the political divide in society. COVID-19 restrictions increased these divisions to unprecedented levels. Most people take little or no time to explore ideas from all sides of the political spectrum. Flash-Card Democracy polls require this exploration, which might serve to encourage better understanding from those on opposing sides of the political fence.

About Flash-Card Democracy

Flash-Card Democracy is part of the Flash-Card Mania Web APP, which was created in 2015. Unlike other APPS where ownership is concentrated among a few wealthy owners, Flash-Card Mania is designed to generate an income for anyone that wants to participate in the project by registering a domain name and creating content. Related projects already a part of Flash-Card Mania include Flash-Card Beatles, Flash-Card Travel, Flash-Card California, Flash-Card Bible and more.

Future plans for Flash-Card Democracy include turning it into a non-profit society so that it can raise funds to publish the results of polls in various media.

www.flashcarddemocracy.com

SOURCE Flash-Card Democracy

For further information: Barry Moore, 403-246-5472, [email protected]