Flair Packaging Expands North American Capabilities & Capacity

Canadian manufacturer adds 10-color press, laminator, 2nd facility in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Flair Packaging is expanding its Canadian manufacturing capabilities with the installation of a 10-color flexographic press and a solventless laminator at its plant in Calgary, Alberta. To support this growth Flair has also acquired a second plant in Calgary, adding 35,000 square feet of warehouse and production space, which now serves as the new location for its converting equipment. This investment marks the first in a series of planned expansions to strengthen Flair's Canadian manufacturing platform, with additional presses and converting equipment in the near future.

New flexo press at Flair Canada (CNW Group/Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation)

"Unprecedented disruptions in recent years have exposed supply chain vulnerabilities across all industries, and we took that as a signal to evolve," said Young So, Flair's President and Owner. "We saw an opportunity to help brands stay agile in the face of changing demand by integrating advanced material innovation with onshore manufacturing. Our goal has always been to make high-performance, value-added packaging solutions more accessible to the North American market."

The new investments enable Flair to deliver complete, specialty packaging solutions manufactured in Canada, including customized laminates for thickness, barrier and performance requirements, as well as bold graphics that help brands enhance visibility and competitive advantage in the marketplace.

These additions strengthen Flair's existing North American platform, which includes a wide range of high and standard barrier materials, available as roll stock for FFS, lidding, and thermoforming applications, as well as premade pouch formats with optional features such as valves and spouts. It also includes a robust inventory program of unprinted, ready-to-label roll stock and pouch options -- offering flexible solutions for a wide range of packaging needs.

"For over 30 years, Flair has built its success on delivering the highest caliber of quality and service, no matter where we manufacture. That promise remains at the core of everything we do," So explained. "I knew we'd only move forward if we could uphold the standards that our customers rely on. I'm confident we've achieved that - and now, as we look to the next 20 years and beyond, our focus is on strengthening Flair's position as a streamlined, innovative packaging partner."

SOURCE Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

For further information or media inquiries: April So, Team Leader / Product Management, Flair Packaging, [email protected]