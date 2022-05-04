Flair Airlines partners with Super Channel to offer premium content onboard

"We're continually improving the passenger experience, and we're excited to bring Super Channel onboard our aircraft," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We've hand-picked content that includes some popular television shows and films, as well as an impressive selection of Canadian content. Super Channel offers a wide range of high-quality content and we're proud to begin this partnership to elevate our onboard experience together."

"We are thrilled to choose Flair Airlines, another Edmonton-based company, as our first partner to offer Super Channel content as part of its inflight entertainment experience," said Don McDonald, President and CEO, Super Channel. "We are proud to present a selection of our programming onboard for Flair's customers to enjoy and are excited for them to discover all the exceptional entertainment that Super Channel has to offer."

Flair passengers will be treated to a broad range of Super Channel programming including homegrown Canadian content, Hollywood hits like LaLa Land, and intriguing documentaries such as The State of Texas vs Melissa and Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur, winner of the 2022 Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Program. Flair flyers will be able to sample critically acclaimed dramatic series including UK thrillers The Pact, Line of Duty, and Hidden Assets, as well as the Canadian Screen Award nominated series, The North Water. In addition, feel-good family fare like When Calls the Heart and Riverfront Romance, ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy enroute to their destination.

The Super Channel content will be accessible on Flair's inflight app, powered by LiFE in the Air. In addition to entertainment, passengers can use the app to buy snacks and beverages during the flight. Passengers can access the app with their device browser via QR codes onboard or by the updated mobile application here https://life.flyflair.com/.

Super Channel is available via most cable providers across Canada as well as Amazon Prime Video channels and Apple TV+. For a list of service providers, visit: superchannel.ca/subscribe

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About Super Channel Entertainment Network

Super Channel is a national pay television network, offering subscribers exceptional entertainment value, uncut and commercial-free, with four diverse channels – Super Channel Fuse, Super Channel Heart & Home, Super Channel Vault and GINX Esports TV Canada – plus, access to Super Channel On Demand where available by service provider.

Super Channel's mission is to entertain and engage Canadian audiences by providing a unique and exclusive entertainment experience. With a core foundation of integrity and accountability, we dedicate ourselves to implementing innovative programming strategies and unparalleled teamwork that provides viewers with exceptional value and variety.

Super Channel is owned by Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc., an Edmonton-based media company.

About LiFE In The Air, Inc.

LiFE in the Air powers Flair Airlines' digital onboard experience, which includes content and an eCommerce experience. If you're an advertiser or a brand and are interested in learning about how to reach passengers inflight, please enquire at https://flyflair.com/life-partner.

SOURCE Super Channel

For further information: Flair Airlines, Jamina Kotak, 780.887.9209, [email protected]; Super Channel, Kimberley Ball, [email protected]