Flair Airlines Partners with Azzera CELESTE to Lead Sustainability in Canadian Aviation

Flair Airlines and Azzera Partner to Drive Sustainability with CELESTE for CORSIA Compliance

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, Canada's greenest and most affordable airline, is elevating its sustainability commitment through a new partnership with Azzera to implement the CELESTE platform for CORSIA compliance and fleet emissions monitoring. This collaboration is part of Flair's ongoing strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and lead the aviation sector in Canada toward greater environmental responsibility.

"At Flair, sustainability is more than a goal—it's integrated into our operations, network planning, and brand promise. As Canada's greenest airline, emitting up to 28% less carbon per seat than our competitors and the only one to share monthly emissions data, we're thrilled to partner with Azzera and leverage the CELESTE platform. Together, we're taking measurable steps toward a greener future in aviation," said Maciej Wilk, Interim CEO of Flair Airlines.

The Azzera CELESTE platform empowers Flair to monitor and manage flight emissions, track Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) usage, and leverage carbon credits to reduce its environmental impact. CELESTE's streamlined API connection enables Flair to comply with ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) with remarkable efficiency, reducing the compliance process from months to mere hours.

"We're excited to support Flair on their journey to Net Zero," said Puja Mahajan, CEO and Founder of Azzera. "With CELESTE, Flair is setting a benchmark for sustainability in Canadian aviation. Our shared vision is to reduce aviation's environmental impact through advanced technology and innovative solutions."

Flair was one of the first Canadian carriers to adopt Azzera's CELESTE platform for CORSIA compliance. Through CELESTE's automated system, Flair can efficiently organize each flight into the appropriate compliance market, freeing up valuable resources for other sustainability initiatives.

About Azzera

Azzera is an innovative provider of Net Zero transition solutions. The company was founded on the belief that investing in protecting our environment should be simple. Azzera's mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through accessing carbon markets and sustainable aviation fuel an effortless experience. To further facilitate aviation's journey to Net Zero, Azzera has introduced Azzera CELESTE, a first-of-its-kind solution for emissions measurement and mitigation. Using this groundbreaking innovation, aircraft operators can address the challenge of emission management in a singular forum, including data validation, compliance market segregation, automated compliance reporting, and direct access to purchasing compliance credits and SAFc.

For more information, visit https://www.azzera.com/.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's greenest and most trusted low-fare airline. Flair is on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects Canadians to the people and experiences they love, on time, every time. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

