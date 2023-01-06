Flair Airlines announced as Official Airline of Canada Basketball

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Basketball and Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, today announced an exciting multi-year partnership that establishes Flair as the Official Airline of Canada Basketball.

Team Canada at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers Photo credit: 1912 Studios (CNW Group/Flair Airlines)

"At Flair, we are on a mission to build an inclusive, sustainable and affordable air travel culture. As Canada enters a golden era for the game, we're honoured to provide basketball players of all ages, and their families, with opportunities to travel to their next training camp, game or tournament through our new partnership with Canada Basketball," said Nelson Phillips, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Flair Airlines. "We are thrilled to be an official partner of Canada Basketball, and cheer on Team Canada."

A long-time partner of the CEBL and Canada Basketball, Flair Airlines is committed to growing the basketball community, for all levels, in Canada. Most recently, Flair joined Canada Basketball as the Official Airline Partner of the GLOBAL JAM FIVES tournament, held in July 2022.

"We're thrilled to welcome Flair Airlines as the Official Airline of Canada Basketball as we look to connect the basketball dots across the country, while delivering memorable moments for fans attending our events," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball. "It was at the Flair Airlines Hangar in Edmonton our Senior Men's National Team earned its spot at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, so today's announcement again highlights Flair's investment in basketball. Flair's partnership will support our players and their loved ones get to their next game in Canada, and ensure basketball remains an accessible sport for all to participate in."

As the Official Airline of Canada Basketball, Flair is the preferred airline for all Canada Basketball age-group players, coaches, officials and staff. Flair will also bring fans closer to the game with its #ShotFromTheDot halftime activation, where one lucky fan will have a chance to win free airfare at every Canada Basketball national team home game.

This summer, Flair will join Canada Basketball as the Presenting Partner of the GLOBAL JAM FESTIVAL, a celebration of basketball, local art, and culture at Yonge-Dundas Square with the 3x3 Canada Quest National Championships, celebrity charity game and community court, as well as vendor market, food trucks, music and more. Flair will support Canada's 3x3 national teams with front of jersey visibility for both Canada Basketball's men's and women's jerseys, and bring 3x3 national team fans behind the scenes with digital travel and competition content.

To celebrate today's announcement, Flair is hosting fans at Real Sports to watch the New York Knicks at the Toronto Raptors and participate in #ShotFromTheDot for a chance to win free flights anywhere Flair flies in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The activation is open to the public on January 6, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Real Sports (15 York St, Toronto, ON M5J 2Z2).

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About Canada Basketball

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and is recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of the sport of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests, provides leadership, coordination and direction in all areas of the sport of basketball.

