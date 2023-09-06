Flair Airlines affordably connects Jamaican-Canadian community with new winter service to Kingston

Kingston marks Flair's entry into Jamaica , the fifth country served by the airline

One-way fares begin at $149

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, is pleased to announce a new service to Kingston, Jamaica. Beginning December 16, Flair will fly three times weekly between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN).

With this new route, Flair is delighted to cater to the unique travel needs of the Jamaican-Canadian community. Flair recognizes the importance of this connection to facilitate affordable travel between families, friends, and cultures.

"This is more than just a new route for us—it's a bridge between communities and an opportunity to create lasting memories. There is a vibrant Jamaican community in Canada who will be able to use this service to reconnect with loved ones more often at an affordable price," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard as we embark on this exciting journey together."

One-way fares from Toronto to Kingston begin at $149 CAD (pending government approval), including taxes and fees. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are available for booking at flyflair.com.

