Flagship Development Group Doubles Down on Rental Housing in Toronto

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Flagship Development Group, on behalf of Cando Apartments, has submitted a bold plan to transform the corner of Kennedy and Sheppard in Scarborough. Located steps to Agincourt GO Station in a rapidly growing transit hub, the proposal stands as a game-changer for Scarborough.

Rendering of 3875 Sheppard Avenue East and 2250 Kennedy Road Redevelopment (CNW Group/Flagship Development Group)

"The City needs more purpose-built rental housing, and this is an ideal site to realize that outcome. This is an underutilized site steps to a GO station and along a future subway line." says Jeff Greene, co-founder of Flagship. The application, currently under review with the City of Toronto, seeks to add over 1,300 new rental units while upgrading and replacing other existing units across the property.

"With Cando, we have an owner who is not only committed to renewal and housing modernization, but fundamentally understands the value of community and the importance of minimizing disruption and displacement". An essential consideration in the proposal is that all new units will be constructed in advance of any demolition to ensure that existing tenants can move directly into their new homes without the need for off-site relocation.

"The goal of any large-scale redevelopment should be to ensure minimal disruption to existing tenants, while working with City Staff to ensure a smooth and expedient approval process" says Sumeet Ahluwalia, co-founder at Flagship and former City of Toronto Housing Secretariat staffer.

Flagship Development Group is a full-service development manager and advisory firm launched in 2025. With 50 years of combined experience, Flagship is currently managing several active large-scale rental projects across Ontario, totalling 4,000 units.

Flagship is managed by Jeff Greene and Sumeet Ahluwalia. Jeff brings over 20 years of experience in the development industry, having worked with leading land developers such as TACC Developments and Lifetime Developments. He is also a Registered Professional Planner and has worked as a planning consultant for major developers across the Greater Toronto Area.

Sumeet's professional focus has been spearheading large-scale affordable rental housing initiatives for the City of Toronto and York Region. He then moved to the private sector, working at a variety of scales securing approvals for individual buildings and large-scale master-planned communities for Lifetime Developments and The Daniels Corporation.

Flagship is excited to work with Cando on the Kennedy & Sheppard project and is actively partnering with other like-minded owners on future opportunities to maximize land value and create new housing.

