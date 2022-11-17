FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REIT OPENS NEW SCHOOL BUILDING AT GRANDIN POINTE IN EVANSVILLE INDIANA

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony November 21st

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) announced today the opening of a new school building in partnership with Grandin Evolution School at their Grandin Pointe community in Evansville, Indiana. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. (CST) at 5725 Forest Park Drive, Evansville.

"Many of the families at Grandin Pointe are hard-working, low to moderate income families who want to see their children succeed in school," said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. "We are proud to assist with such a great program that is making a big difference in these children's lives. My sincerest thanks to Superintendent David Smith, Director Merna Peden and all of our partners for their dedication to the children of Grandin Pointe."

For seven years, Grandin Pointe has partnered with the Grandin Evolution, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the local YMCA to provide after-school continued education and tutoring services for children of Grandin Pointe. The current Grandin Evolution school cottage was not large enough to meet the growing demand of the families, so Flagship has provided a brand new, 2,000 sq.ft. building allowing the program to expand from serving 40 students to 50 to 75 children per day. New sidewalks leading to the entrance service ramp allows access for students with disabilities. The building also includes a full-service kitchen for snack and meal preparation and a laundry room to facilitate cleanup. New furniture and supplies have also been provided allowing school to begin immediately. Many other social and meal programs are also facilitated through the school program. Flagship's total contribution includes an investment of over $100,000 for the new building, furniture and school and kitchen supplies, utilities and provides broadband access for students to access their tablets.

"We learned several years ago that many Grandin Pointe children were struggling in school, not reaching the achievement goals set by the school district and state," said Flagship Regional Manager and resident of Evansville, Jerri Johnson." Our community partners have been dedicated and have worked so hard to improve the reading and math skills of so many of the children at Grandin. This new building will allow Grandin Evolution to serve more children." Children may attend Grandin Evolution from kindergarten through eighth grade. Grandin Pointe has 800 homes and is located northeast of downtown Evansville.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy Groob, Corporate Spokesperson

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 816.9001

SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust