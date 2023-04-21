Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins National Manufactured Housing Institute's Highest Awards for Excellence in Manufactured Housing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

ERLANGER, Ky., April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced it received three of the Manufactured Housing Institute's ("MHI") highest awards for excellence in manufactured housing at the 2023 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flagship was the recipient of the following awards:

Land Lease Community Operator of the Year (Flagship Communities REIT)

Retail Sales Center of the Year ( Ashley Pointe )

) Community Impact of the Year ( Grandin Pointe )

"We are beyond proud and excited to receive three of the top MHI national awards," said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. "This is a testament to the dedication of our staff who always ensure excellence in customer service and continually work to bring high quality affordable communities to the market. Thank you to the Manufactured Housing Institute for shining a spotlight on the efforts of its member companies to build and grow quality communities across the United States."

The MHI annual awards program honors those in the manufactured and modular housing industry who continue to pave the way by providing outstanding products, customer service, creative solutions, and state of the art homes. Flagship was chosen from among 77 submissions by member companies.

"Major efforts in our sales and inventory program have been significant and we are honored to receive recognition from MHI for our retail program," said Flagship Chief Investment Officer Nathan Smith. "It is a great honor for our company to receive these awards and we express our heartfelt thanks to MHI for this recognition."

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

