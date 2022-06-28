Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute's Highest Award for Suburban Pointe

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ERLANGER, Ky., June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX: MHC.U) received the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute's (KMHI) highest award for Community of the Year for Suburban Pointe in Lexington, Kentucky. The 546-lot community that has an amenity package including a clubhouse, new municipal grade playground, soccer field, and basketball courts, was honored at the recent Conference at the Chairman's Annual Awards Banquet in French Lick, Indiana.

"We are honored to receive such a notable award for Suburban Pointe," said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. "The credit goes to our staff who are dedicated to the total customer satisfaction of our residents at Suburban Pointe. We thank KMHI and its leaders for this great honor."

"Suburban Pointe was selected for this award based on the owners' exceptional dedication and determination with regard to the manufactured housing industry," said KMHI Executive Director Logan Hanes. "They conduct their day-to-day business in a professional and business-like manner and is in accordance with the KMHI's Code of Ethics. They demonstrate outstanding leadership in the industry on the local, state, and/or national levels."

KMHI awards individuals who are respected by other manufactured housing industry representatives and who inspire and motivate other industry individuals to excel through personal example and commitment through their significant contributions of their talents, time, and experience to promote the growth of the manufactured housing industry.

The Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute is an industry trade association that represents retailers, manufacturers, service/supply companies and community operators involved in the manufactured and modular housing industries and doing business in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. KMHI members are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

About Flagship Communities REIT

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 64 manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Flagship Communities REIT is recent Community of the Year winner by the national Manufactured Housing Institute and was recognized by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce with the Business Impact Award for 2022. Flagship was also named a winner in the Best Places to Work competition in 2020 sponsored by the Cincinnati Business Courier For more information, visit: https://flagshipcommunities.com/.

Craig MacPhail, 416-525-5709