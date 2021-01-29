Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Publication of its Inaugural Sustainability Report

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX:MHC.U) announced today it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sustainability report (the "Report"). The Report highlights the responsibilities of the REIT through its ongoing commitment to the health and safety of its communities, the protection of the environment and the welfare of its employees.

"We are acutely aware of our responsibility in terms of the environment, our residents and employees and our unitholders," said Kurt Keeney, CEO. "This inaugural sustainability report highlights our progress and our commitment to sustaining our communities through environmental consciousness, social responsibility and governance. It is our mission to operate our organization with the highest level of integrity and to provide exceptional, affordable housing opportunities for residents."

Some highlights of the report include the energy savings achieved in manufactured housing units compared to traditional on-site construction-built homes. Flagship is currently undergoing a renewable energy solar lighting pilot program in several communities and has introduced a water conservation program as a result of a massive submetering initiative. The Report is available on the corporate sustainability section of its website and is available for download. https://flagshipcommunities.com/investor-relations/sustainability-report/

The REIT was also designated as a Best Places to Work by the Cincinnati Business Courier and 75% of Flagship's management is comprised of women, reflecting the REIT's commitment to diversity. The Board of Trustees has implemented rigorous ethical standards and policies that guide the leadership team and community managers.

