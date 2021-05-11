Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") today announced that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship REIT at the REIT's Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021 was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Matter Peter C.B. Bynoe 6,076,926 0 100% Louis M. Forbes 6,076,926 0 100% Kurtis Keeney 6,076,926 0 100% Susan Monteith 6,076,926 0 100% Andrew Oppenheim 6,076,926 0 100% Nathan Smith 6,076,926 0 100% Iain Stewart 6,076,926 0 100%

The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 100.0% of the votes, and the resolution to approve the Equity Incentive Plan and Previous Grants of Awards Plan was approved by 97.2% of the votes.

ABOUT FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390