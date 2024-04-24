FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF APPROXIMATELY US$60 MILLION EQUITY OFFERING

/Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States./

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT" or "Flagship") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 3,910,000 trust units (the "Units") on a bought deal basis at a price of US$15.35 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately US$60 million.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the approximately US$93 million aggregate purchase price for the REIT's previously announced acquisition of seven manufactured housing communities comprising 1,253 lots (the "Acquisitions") and for general business purposes. In the event the REIT is unable to consummate one or both of the Acquisitions, the REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund future acquisitions and for general business purposes.

The REIT has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 586,500 Units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the date hereof.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "can", "could", "would", "must", "estimate", "target", "objective", and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, and include statements herein concerning the use of the net proceeds of the Offering.

These forward-looking statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in such forward-looking statements. While considered reasonable by management of the REIT as at the date of this news release, any of these expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could be incorrect. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, that the conditions to closing of the Acquisitions will be met or waived in a timely manner and that both of the Acquisitions will be completed on the current agreed upon terms.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the REIT's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" therein and the risk of the REIT's plans with respect to debt bridge financing for the Acquisitions not being achieved as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390