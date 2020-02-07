FlagHouse Launches Suntech, Sunlight Simulator Technology

The benefits of sunshine for people with health or lifestyle restrictions that limit their time outdoors

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - FlagHouse, a leading global provider of sensory equipment and resources for special needs, healthcare and education, and sole source for Snoezelen® Multi-Sensory Environments (MSEs) has introduced the Suntech Sunlight Simulator, a unique technology device that emits low UV artificial sunlight, so all people can enjoy the benefits of sunshine—any time of the year, any time of day, in a variety of places.

The sun's light and warmth are not just enjoyable, research indicates that we need a certain amount of sunlight to stay healthy. Just 20 minutes of sun exposure can:

Relieve stress

Help generate deeper sleep at night

Lower blood pressure

Help fight seasonal depression

The Suntech Sunlight Simulator is designed to emit low UV artificial sunlight so it's safe to use, does not impart a tan and requires no sunscreen. The unique technology is backed by 30 years' experience of sunlight simulation evolving out of the auto industry, where it was used for tolerance-testing of materials.

A small study in Swedish senior care homes demonstrated Suntech's positive effects on mood among elderly residents. Staff in these facilities were also reportedly healthier and had more energy to devote to their care and work.1 Crystal Paulitzki, General Manager for FlagHouse Canada elaborated: "We often hear too much sunlight can be harmful to your skin and that is a fact. However, healthcare professionals also tell us the right balance can offer benefits, like helping to elevate mood or reduce depression. This is especially important for individuals who have limited exposure to sun due to health or conditions that inhibit them from spending time outdoors, and these are the very people FlagHouse serves."

Paulitzi continued, "Suntech has broad application across a multitude of settings, including senior residences, care homes and adult day programs, as well as indoor pools, hotels and other recreational venues. It will also provide an added enhancement to the calming and joyful effects of Snoezelen MSEs and other sensory spaces." She concluded, "Suntech may also be the perfect answer for long, dark Canadian winters".

FlagHouse: Since 1954, supporting active, healthy, joyful and more inclusive living—for people of all ages and abilities! Learn more at Flaghouse.ca

