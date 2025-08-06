FKZO Draws Over 25,000 People for a Weekend of Cultural Celebration

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Festival Kompa Zouk Ontario (FKZO) was a resounding success this weekend, drawing more than 25,000 attendees thanks to its vibrant, inclusive, and exceptional programming. Over the course of three days, the festival transformed Toronto into a true hub of Afro-Caribbean culture.

Thousands gathered to enjoy music, dance, food, and the arts in a series of outdoor events, concerts, workshops, and family-friendly activities. From Friday evening through Sunday, festivalgoers experienced performances by renowned Kompa, Zouk, and Gwoka artists, while also discovering local talent and emerging creators.

"We are extremely proud of this year's edition. Bringing together over 25,000 people is proof of how important it is to create spaces where Franco-Caribbean culture can be fully expressed," said Marie-Jennyne Mayard, Festival Director.

The festival also showcased the authentic flavors of the Caribbean, with a hugely popular culinary zone featuring traditional dishes, exotic drinks, and artisanal products. Dance workshops and children's programming made FKZO a truly intergenerational and inclusive event.

The 2025 edition marks a milestone in the festival's evolution—not only due to the scale of attendance, but also through its positive impact on Toronto's cultural scene and the vitality of Afro-descendant communities. FKZO continues to strengthen its role as a platform for cultural appreciation, dialogue, and identity celebration.

Buoyed by this success, the FKZO team is already inviting the public to look forward to an even more ambitious 2026 edition.

About FKZO

The Festival Kompa Zouk Ontario is an annual celebration of Caribbean cultures through music, art, and cuisine. Open to all, FKZO has established itself as a must-attend event on Canada's cultural calendar.

