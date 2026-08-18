Fizz expands retail presence through a partnership with EB Games Canada

The telecommunications brand unveils an exclusive offer tailor-made for the customers of the popular Canadian retailer

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Telecommunications service provider Fizz is growing its in-store presence through a distribution agreement with the EB Games Canada chain. At the heart of the partnership is an exclusive starter pack, available today at 140 EB Games locations across Canada, giving new Fizz members a clear head start on their wireless journey.

"By extending its offer to EB Games Canada's network of stores, Fizz is reaching out to a community it knows well--one made up of curious, independent people who love to explore and get the most out of every choice. With a starter pack designed for gamers, rewards that keep growing and perks to unlock, we're giving these customers the simplest way to take their mobile experience to the next level," said Martin Gendron, General Manager of Fizz.

"Our customers are drawn to brands that do things differently. Fizz's fresh approach and customer-first model align naturally with that mindset. By bringing a new perspective to wireless, Fizz is a natural fit for our community and a great addition to the in-store experience we provide our customers," said Stephan Tetrault, Owner, EB Games Canada.

A starter pack to jump straight to the next level

Designed for the video game enthusiasts, collectors and pop culture fans who shop at EB Games Canada stores, the Fizz Starter Pack includes a host of benefits for anyone looking to join the Fizz community with a first wireless plan.

Priced at $25, the pack includes benefits worth more than $100, namely:

A $75 credit applicable to the first bill;

A one-time allotment of 100 GB of additional data valid for 12 months * ;

; Direct access to the second tier of the Fizz loyalty program, unlocking more generous rewards;

A SIM card and an eSIM;

Several surprises!

After picking up the kit, customers can customize their mobile plan online and complete the activation of their Fizz service in just a few minutes, entirely on their own.

The Fizz Starter Pack will be showcased on a free-standing display in the brand's colours, prominently featured in each of the 140 participating EB Games Canada locations which can be found at http://fizz.ca/en/offers/eb-games-starter-pack

About EB Games Canada

With more than 170 stores across Canada, EB Games is the market leader in video games, trading cards and pop-culture toys and collectibles. A proud community specialist, the EB Games team is driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to delivering a unique product and service experience to its customers.

About Fizz

Fizz stands in a class of its own as a telecommunications service provider thanks to a fully online experience. Say hello to simplicity and fair prices. Say goodbye to nasty surprises and hidden fees. This approach is paying off, as Fizz posts the highest customer recommendation score (Net Promoter Score) among telecommunications providers in Canada, a recognized measure of how likely customers are to recommend a brand.** Fizz has been on a genuine roll since its launch in Quebec in 2018 alongside Vidéotron, the traditional service provider of its parent company Québecor, and is currently making its way in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. To learn more, visit fizz.ca.

* Certain conditions apply. Details at fizz.ca/en/offers/eb-games-starter-pack ** Based on data from the Media Technology Monitor (MTM), fall 2025

SOURCE Fizz

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