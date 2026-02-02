Fizz Teams Up with Metrolinx as Presenting Partner of GO Transit's Express Train Service

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Fizz, a Canadian wireless service provider rapidly expanding its presence in Ontario, announced a new multi-year partnership with Metrolinx, the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA)'s transportation agency. As the Presenting Partner of GO Transit's Express Train Service, Fizz will connect with millions of daily commuters across Canada's largest metropolitan region.

The partnership will bring Fizz's brand to life across the GO network through branded displays in multiple stations and a distinctive Fizz-themed train to celebrate the start of this partnership. These highly visible touchpoints are designed to reach the GTHA's vast commuter population.

"This partnership represents our most significant transit collaboration in Ontario to date," said Martin Gendron, General Manager of Fizz. "GO Transit's Express Train Service reaches communities we're actively serving and growing in. We're excited to partner with an organization that, like us, is focused on making people's daily lives easier and better connected."

With over 100 million passengers annually and major expansion projects underway, Metrolinx plays a vital role in urban mobility within the GTHA. Fizz views collaborations with transit partners like Metrolinx as an opportunity to give back to the communities where its members live and commute. The brand has supported sustainable transportation across Canada, bringing its signature colours to several public transit services and active mobility programs nationwide.

To mark the launch of this new partnership, GO Transit riders who activate their first Fizz mobile plan using the code TRAIN will receive an exclusive welcome gift: $40 off their plan and a bonus 80 GB of data.*

*The one-time $40 discount will be applied over multiple months if the monthly plan fee is less than $40. The 80 GB bonus is offered as four 20 GB perks. Perks must be activated within 90 days, and each 20 GB perk is valid for 30 days once activated. Perk data does not roll over; only data from regular monthly plans is eligible for rollover.

About Metrolinx

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario under the Metrolinx Act, 2006, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

About Fizz

Fizz is a mobile carrier in a class of its own with an all-online experience. Say hello to simplicity and fair prices. Say goodbye to unpleasant surprises and hidden fees. Fizz has been wildly successful since launching in Québec in 2018 as a complement to Videotron, its parent company and Quebecor's traditional wireless provider, and is now winning people over in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. To learn more, visit fizz.ca.

