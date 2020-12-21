Asking better year-end tax planning questions can lead to big savings

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian private business owners can reduce balance owing and increase the potential for a refund by preparing for their tax return now instead of waiting until April. EY Canada's Top 5 year-end tax considerations for private companies outlines the opportunities for savings.

"Although this very strange year is coming to an end, we expect the impact of what has happened to linger for an extended period of time," says Sanjaya Ranasinghe, EY Canada Partner, Tax. "Companies of all shapes and sizes have felt the effects of COVID-19 and, for many, that's underscored the importance of making every dollar count. Private business owners that plan early will invariably end up in a better tax position in 2020 and beyond than those who do not."

EY suggests Canadian private business owners consider these five questions to identify savings opportunities on their 2020 tax bill and beyond.

Do you have an opportunity for estate planning and freeze transactions?

The values of many private corporations have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. This may present an opportunity to "freeze" the value of your company at the current depressed prices and undertake planning to transfer the future growth value of the business to family members, and possibly defer the payment of tax on that future growth for an extended period of time.



Have you considered the impact of changing provincial corporate tax rates in 2020?

Generally, a corporation resident in Canada will be subject to provincial or territorial tax where it has a permanent establishment (e.g. an office, factory or warehouse, or where a corporation carries on business through an employee or agent). If a corporation has multiple permanent establishments, differences in corporate tax rates between the provinces may provide an opportunity to reduce the company's overall effective tax rate. Read more in the October issue of [email protected] .



Have you considered the payment of dividends to recover corporate refundable tax?

A Canadian-controlled private corporation that earns investment income during the year may be subject to a corporate refundable tax. This refundable tax balance is tracked through the "eligible refundable dividend tax on hand" (ERDTOH) and "non-eligible refundable dividend tax on hand" (NERDTOH) balances.



Do you have employees working from home?

Many employees have been tasked with working from home due to the pandemic. As a result, employees have incurred additional expenses on everything from office furniture to higher utility bills. As announced in the November 30, 2020 economic statement, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will permit a simplified deduction of up to $400 for employees working from home due to the pandemic. The CRA will generally not require any documentation to support this deduction. For employees who have incurred more than $400 for home office or other expenses directly related to the performance of their employment duties, it may be possible to deduct these costs. This may also provide an attractive alternative to managing the logistics associated with completing Form T2200.



Have you thought about prescribed rate loans?

Given the difficulty and complexity of dealing with the rules around the tax on split income, many taxpayers are considering the use of a prescribed rate loan to split income with family members who are subject to a lower marginal rate. For loans made after June 30, 2020 , the prescribed rate is 1%, for as long as the loan remains outstanding, even if the prescribed rate increases in the future. If you'd like to pursue this type of planning, be mindful of the timing and form of interest payments to avoid the income attribution rules. Learn more in the [email protected] – December 2020 edition.

To read EY tax insights and tips, visit ey.com/en_ca/tax/taxmatters.

To learn more about how EY works with private companies, visit ey.com/ca/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

SOURCE EY Canada

For further information: Chiara Battaglia, [email protected], 514 833 3337; Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141; Dina Elshurafa, [email protected], 416 941 1818