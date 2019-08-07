Five Prestigious Brands Tap Engagement Labs for Initial Engagements

Combined TotalSocial Programs Valued at CAD $324,250

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured five initial engagements with leading brands in four industry verticals. The combined sales value of the contracts is CAD $324,250.

The verticals involved include banking, beverages, retail, and streaming television. All five engagements are based on the Company's TotalSocial® platform that measures online and offline consumer conversations.

"TotalSocial is a multi-year, monthly subscription service. In the case of these highly prestigious clients, we have designed initial engagements to convert to ongoing programs following successful completion," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

A key component of these engagements is applying predictive analytics to connect consumer, to measure the relationship between consumer conversations and purchases, and to identify marketing strategies to drive growth. Earlier this year, the MIT Sloan Management Review published the result to a major analytic project by Engagement Labs and a leading academic at Northeastern University that showed consumer conversations account for 19% of consumer purchases, on average. TotalSocial provides clients with opportunities to capitalize on this insight to increase sales.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

