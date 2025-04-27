Five of the GTA's Largest Homebuilders Endorse the Conservative Party of Canada Housing Plan to Tackle Canada's Housing Crisis

PICKERING, ON, April 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In a show of unity and shared vision for the future of housing in Canada, five of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)'s leading homebuilders — ARISTA, DECO, Fieldgate, Opus and Paradise — are endorsing the Conservative Party of Canada's housing plan, calling it the most effective blueprint to deliver Canadians affordable homes.

"As homebuilders, we see the impact of burdensome regulations, rising costs, and housing shortages are having on Canadian families who are locked out of the housing market," said Michael De Gasperis, President and CEO of ARISTA Homes, speaking on behalf of the five homebuilders. "We believe Pierre Poilievre is the only national leader proposing real, practical solutions that align with what the housing industry needs: reducing red tape, faster approvals, and investment in the trades that build our communities," De Gasperis stated.

Together, these five homebuilders have built nearly 100,000 homes across the GTA and are backing the Conservative housing platform, which includes:

Axeing the GST on all new homes under $1.3 million will save up to $65,000 on the cost of a new home and $3,000 per year in mortgage payments;

will save up to on the cost of a new home and per year in mortgage payments; Incentivizing cities to reduce development charges, with every dollar of relief a municipality offers in development charges reimbursed by 50 per cent, up to a maximum of $50,000 ;

; Scrapping the Underused Housing Tax that costs more to administer than is collected in taxes; and

Eliminating the Liberals' new tax on home renovations to support homeowners.

"A Conservative government will help kickstart the homebuilding industry that is experiencing its worst downturn in 35 years. By eliminating GST (on new homes under $1.3M), reducing red tape, and incentivizing municipalities to expedite approvals, we will once again have the economic environment to flourish and deliver homes that Canadians can afford," stated Steven Weisz, Co-Owner of Paradise Developments.

In addition to the endorsement, the homebuilders will be supporting a rally with Mr. Poilievre at their joint Seatonville Sales Centre in Pickering today. The rally will bring together industry professionals, tradespeople, residents and other community members to hear firsthand from Mr. Poilievre about his vision for tackling Canada's housing crisis, cutting red tape, and ensuring more homes are built, faster and more affordably.

