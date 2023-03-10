Five Dad Bloggers Go Wild again

"Since becoming a father, I haven't made any time for myself or to spend time with friends", says James aka SocialDad.ca . "I wanted to organize a trip with some other dads in my area and the only ones I knew were fellow bloggers. Thanks to the incredible support from brands like the Canadian-owned and run KalTire who are reminding us to make sure the vehicles are serviced and ready for the road. In addition, Canadian brands like Bean Around the World Coffee are keeping the Dads fully caffeinated, Howled the Wolf making sure they're warm and styled, House of Knives give them the gear they need, and SparoHawk Watch Co. has generously provided beautiful watches as a reminder to be the best versions of themselves while pushing themselves to be great Dads.

The brands they reached out to recognise that these experiences are important to cultivate, as well as noticing that the Dads are a group of content creators with engaged readers and social media audiences.

All five of the BC-based Dads met online and organised the trip through a group chat, but even though the chat is often lively, they realized that it's no replacement for in-person interactions.

A longitudinal study from Harvard has revealed that the greatest predictor of overall health and happiness among men is friendship. "The surprising finding is that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships have a powerful influence on our health," said Robert Waldinger , director of the study, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School . "Taking care of your body is important, but tending to your relationships is a form of self-care too. That, I think, is the revelation." - 'Good genes are nice, but joy is better', by Liz Mineo April 2017 .

The dad blogger community, and the growing list of brands that support them, is about fostering this sense of connectedness and belonging while talking about the issues, passions, and interests that drive them.

"I used to love camping and the outdoors as a kid," says Stephen Fung, father of three, and a self-professed gadget geek and city slicker. "I hope this experience will connect me back to my youth, and maybe, help me find a way to share these types of experiences with my own kids."

"I like to think of myself as reasonably well-travelled," says Michael Kwan of Beyond the Rhetoric. "I've been everywhere from Beijing to the Bahamas, Amsterdam to Alice Springs, but I really haven't explored the incredible natural beauty of my own backyard right here in British Columbia. The #5DadsGoWild camping trip will not only give this city boy an opportunity to reconnect with nature, but also bond with like-minded, progressive-thinking dad bloggers in a supportive environment."

The Dads will be heading out and back again in mid-April. Join their conversation by following their hashtag #5DadsGoWild on Instagram and Twitter and follow @JamesRCS , @MichaelKwan , @adadintheburbs , @stephenfung , and @theroadtoDapper.

About SocialDad.ca:

Hi, I'm James and I'm a new Dad. I talk about my adventures through Dad-life via SocialDad.ca, @JamesRCS on Instagram, and on the SocialDad Podcast.

Feel free to get in touch via [email protected] or Tweet me – @JamesRCS .

