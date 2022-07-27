TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Five individuals have been charged for unlawfully distributing Internet Protocol television (IPTV) following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The investigation, dubbed Project OLoki, began in January 2020, and focussed on a group of individuals who were running a large-scale unlawful IPTV distribution service. IPTV is the delivery of television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, in contrast to delivery through traditional terrestrial, satellite and cable television formats.

It is alleged the group purchased legitimate media services from several companies and unlawfully distributed it, without authorization, at a considerable discount to the public.

On June 29, 2021, the RCMP Cybercrime Team executed a search warrant on a retail location of GaloTV, (also known as Soltv). The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a large number of set top boxes (used to decode and decrypt video signals) and hundreds of TV receivers and equipment used to re-broadcast video signals.

Five individuals from Toronto have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Manuel Da Rocha (age 67):

Fraud over $5,000 X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carlos Da Rocha (age 29):

Fraud over $5,000 X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carla Da Rocha (age 29):

Fraud over $5,000 , contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carlos Lopes (age 48):

Fraud over $5,000 X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Elvis Da Rocha (age 37):

Fraud over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the ; Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Court is being held for all five individuals at the Toronto North Ontario Court of Justice, 1000 Finch Avenue West, Toronto, Ontario, on July 28, 2022, at 2:30p.m.

"This investigation is a great example of the RCMP's commitment to keeping our communities safe by effectively disrupting cyber and economic crime."

-Inspector Lina Dabit, Officer in Charge, O Division Cybercrime Investigative Team

The RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team is a specialized unit that is mandated to protect Canadians by detecting, investigating and disrupting cybercrime threats, particularly where the Internet and information technologies have a substantial role in the commission of a criminal offence.

If you have any information about Cybercrime, please contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

