Five Canadian Startups Join Antler's Global Portfolio

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading global early-stage VC firm Antler announces investments in five startups through its inaugural cohort in Canada. Antler, present in 23 locations across six continents, has a mission to enable and invest in the world's most exceptional people building the defining companies of tomorrow. Antler Canada's first cohort began in January 2022, composed of the top 4% of applications from 1200 aspiring founders.

Founders gained access to diverse and high-caliber co-founders, coaching from experienced operators, and a global network of 600+ advisors and venture capitalists during the 10-week program. Antler then invested in the top five top-performing teams, launching them from ideas to becoming operating startups.

Naman Budhdeo, Partner at Antler Canada, said: "I am very excited to see how far these startups have come in a matter of a few months. The Portfolio Reveal reflects the hard work the founders have put in to iterate their first product, acquire customers, and build their teams."

Bernie Li, Partner at Antler Canada, said: "This marks the beginning of our goal to build a diverse portfolio of 100+ technology companies in the next four years with our Fund I."

After spending the last few months building their startups, the founders unveiled their companies for the first time at a Portfolio Reveal event held in Toronto in July, pitching to an audience of VCs, angels, operators, and startup enthusiasts. The recording of the founder presentations can be viewed here.

Portfolio Overview:

Chexy (PropTech/FinTech) is launching a card program specifically designed for renters, allowing them to pay rent digitally while earning rewards and building credit on rent payments.

Genuine Taste (FoodTech) is creating real animal fat (without harming animals) as a tasty and texturizing ingredient additive for alternative meat.

B4Grad (EdTech) is creating a mobile platform that allows students to easily share study materials such as notes, files, flashcards, and more.

Sentire (Robotics) is making agricultural robots smarter to quickly learn tasks and adapt or react to their environment.

MinuteSkill (EdTech) is making learning simple with on-demand bite-sized content and knowledge-sharing communities that drive real-world outcomes.

Twice a year, entrepreneurs from across Canada with a vision and passion for building groundbreaking technology companies can apply to join Antler Canada. Antler Canada's second cohort starts on September 19th! Information on how to apply can be found here.

