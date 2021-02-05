Fitzrovia Launches The Waverley, a Brand New Boutique Rental Community in Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc. ("Fitzrovia"), is thrilled to announce the launch of The Waverley's pre-lease. The Waverley is poised to be one of Toronto's most desirable rental communities, featuring 166 beautifully appointed units on the corner of College and Spadina. This boutique community is steps from Kensington Market, the University of Toronto's St. George Campus, Little Italy, the Hospital Row, and Chinatown.

The Waverley features soulful artistic interiors, thoughtfully curated common spaces, and premium suite finishes by award winning interior designer DesignAgency. The property features artistic contributions from Toronto-based artist Thrush Holmes and a custom lobby mural by Bird-O (Jerry Rugg).

The Waverley includes a 5-star amenity package including an integrated lobby lounge featuring Boxcar Social and Greenhouse Juice, rooftop infinity pool, penthouse commercial-grade fitness facility, attentive 24/7 concierge service, immersive theatre, fully equipped pet spa, and so much more.

"We're extremely excited to launch our fifth Boxcar Social location at The Waverley," said John Baker of Boxcar Social. "It became clear, early in the process, that Fitzrovia was the perfect team to pay homage to the old, historic Waverley Hotel. Their passion for design and keen eye for detail have produced a beautiful and grand lobby space, reminiscent of boutique hotels from years gone by – the perfect backdrop to enjoy a quality espresso or wine."

The Waverley embraces the rich history of The Silver Dollar Room and Waverley Hotel. Adjacent to the new residential lobby will be a new venue that honors the former Silver Dollar Room, a vibrant music venue that operated from 1958 to 2017 and played host to some amazing musical talent, including Bobby Bland, Curley Bridges, Death From Above 1979, Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, The Barenaked Ladies, and Blue Rodeo.

"The former Silver Dollar Room is a registered heritage landmark. Many of the venue's original elements will be reincorporated into the new space, including the venue's bar, stage, murals, terrazzo floor, and of course, the iconic Silver Dollar Room sign." says Adrian Rocca, CEO of Fitzrovia. "We are thrilled to introduce The Waverley, a new boutique rental community. Fitzrovia has teamed up with world-class designers, artists, and service providers to ensure Waverley residents enjoy a rental experience that has been truly reimagined."

For more information, please visit: www.TheWaverleyLife.ca and follow @TheWaverleyTo on Instagram

About Fitzrovia Real Estate

Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc. is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of Class-A apartment buildings across select neighbourhoods in the Greater Toronto Area. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long term cash flow generating assets. In addition to focusing on traditional asset management, Fitzrovia focuses on driving income through active lifestyle management and exceptional customer service offering residents unique lifestyle choices that redefine urban living. Our customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. We differentiate ourselves through high quality design and innovative amenity programming combined with a strong desire to reimagine the resident experience. This is our competitive advantage. At Fitzrovia we think differently and build differently.

For more information, please visit: www.fitzroviarealestate.ca, follow @FitzroviaRealEstate on Instagram

