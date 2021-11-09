Fitzrovia Launches The Parker at Yonge & Eglinton, a Luxury Rental Community

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc. ("Fitzrovia"), is pleased to announce the much-anticipated launch of The Parker, a five-star rental community located in midtown Toronto in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. The Parker is an innovative development that is set to redefine luxury rental living in Toronto.

The Parker features Toronto's premier penthouse amenity package with unparalleled views of the city. The Parker's two-storey fitness centre has been designated an Official Hammer Strength® Training Facility and includes a separate yoga sanctuary and spin studio. Additional amenities include a rooftop pool with cabanas, arcade and billiards room, two bowling alleys, pet spa, a two-storey sky lounge with feature staircase, and a children's playroom containing a custom tree playhouse.

Parker residents will enjoy easy access to Boxcar Social in the Lobby Lounge. Freshly made espresso with rotating roast options, freshly baked pastries, and a top selection of new-world wines, craft beer, and bourbon will be available to residents at reduced rates. The Parker has also teamed up with Greenhouse Juice to offer residents locally crafted organic cold-pressed juices and kombuchas in two convenient locations, the Lobby Lounge and penthouse fitness centre.

The Nordic-inspired interiors of The Parker were designed by award-winning interior designers, Figure3. One unique element that separates The Parker from other rental communities is the custom artwork, including an original large-scale mural in the Lobby Lounge by renowned Canadian contemporary artist Cassie Suche.

"The Parker is truly a stand-out community and has elevated rental living in Toronto to a new standard," says Figure3 Principal Dominic De Freitas. "The intense attention to detail, quality of interior finishes, and unique amenity offering make The Parker an exceptional rental option for those looking for a living experience centred around excellence."

The quality of The Parker's residential suites also sets itself apart from other communities in Toronto. Each suite is infused with sophistication and style, from quartz countertops/ backsplashes, solid core doors with custom hardware to wine fridges. The Parker's pet friendly suites feature full-size laundry and stainless-steel KitchenAid® appliances. With the latest in smart home technology, residents will enjoy complimentary Gigabit Internet by Rogers, wifi enabled NEST thermostats, and keyless entry.

"The Parker will offer an extraordinary level of hospitality and customer service inspired by the world's most admired hotels," says Adrian Rocca, CEO of Fitzrovia. "The Parker has confronted the status quo, offering its own dedicated 24-hour hospitality team, complimentary virtual healthcare from the Cleveland Clinic, highly curated monthly resident events, and so much more."

About Fitzrovia Real Estate

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of rental communities across the Greater Toronto Area with approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long term cash flow generating assets. The firm's "build-to-core" strategy is focused on institutional quality development of well-located rental properties near major employment nodes and/or public transit. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. At Fitzrovia we think differently and build differently.

