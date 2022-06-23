FITT celebrates 30-year anniversary with $30,000 contribution to the Canadian business community

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Forum for International Trade Training (FITT) is giving $30,000 worth of global business training to the Canadian business community.

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Forum for International Trade Training (FITT) is thrilled to be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. However, this milestone comes at a time when businesses are still reeling from a global pandemic and finding a "new normal". With the "great resignation" and a labour market also in flux, there is a critical need for upskilling as employees switch jobs and employers struggle to fill them. To help during these times, FITT is contributing a total of $30,000 in international business training for employees of companies that are seeking to expand their global footprint in 2022.

Watch FITT's 30th anniversary origin story. Captured in this video are some of the moments that created FITT, the people that brought it to life, and the reasons for what FITT does and why it is so important to businesses trying to find international success.

Since 1992, FITT has provided the world's only international business training and designation recognized by the Government of Canada. Nearly 37,000 people worldwide have benefited from their international trade knowledge products and services.

"Celebrating FITT's 30th anniversary is an exceptional milestone in many ways," notes FITT President and CEO Caroline Tompkins, CITP (Certified International Trade Professional). "It highlights the long and fruitful history FITT has had within the international trade ecosystem, not only setting the standard for international trade training but also international trade as a profession with the CITP designation."

With the government's COVID-19 relief funding ending for businesses, FITT recognized a need to make training more accessible to entrepreneurs and employees alike as they navigate the current economy. As part of the $30,000 contribution for 2022, FITT is providing 30 free FITTskills online courses throughout the month of June to help businesses acquire the knowledge needed to grow faster and better prepare for risks in the future. The FITTskills online training program is comprised of six internationally recognized course topics that range from the Feasibility of International Trade to International Market Entry Strategies to International Trade Finance.

Of this momentous anniversary and contribution, many of FITT's partners have commented on its unrivalled importance to the business community and international trade ecosystem, including Startup Canada CEO, Kayla Isabelle, who notes:

"FITT has been a valued, trusted, and essential partner of our Startup Global program helping entrepreneurs grow international businesses. With the help of FITT, thousands of entrepreneurs have broadened their businesses, scaled for impact, and have felt empowered every step of their exporting journey. We're delighted to continue to grow our partnership to support Canada's emerging business leaders and put Canada on the global stage."

Likewise, Sara Wilshaw, Hon. CITP, Chief Trade Commissioner and Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada had much to say about the FITT's contribution to Canadian business and trade:

"The Trade Commissioner Service and the Forum for International Trade Training share an important goal of supporting Canadian businesses as they enter new markets. That's why we've collaborated over the years to train and certify our trade commissioners through FITT's programs, equipping them to better support businesses to succeed abroad."

Mairead Lavery, Hon. CITP, CEO, Export Development Canada (EDC), also highlighted the importance of FITT's CITP designation, stating: "By earning the CITP designation, you've signalled your dedication to delivering the very best advice, support, and service to businesses that complete in the remarkable arena that is global trade." She adds, "It's a great honour to be included among this growing, yet still exclusive community of dedicated and highly trained professionals, including the 47 CITPs within EDC and counting."

In the last 30 years, FITT has established itself as a global leader in training, certification and accreditation across businesses, governments, post-secondary institutions, and other organizations that support the profession. Through FITT, Canada was the first country in the world to create a professional designation for trade practitioners. To this day, the CITP designation is the global standard for international businesspeople and trade professionals who seek to validate their expertise in the comprehensive arena of trade and business. This global designation is earned by meeting a rigorous set of competency standards, based on extensive industry consultation, and set by FITT.

With this $30,000 investment in 2022, FITT is committed to helping businesses bounce back from the pandemic and contribute to the growth of global economies.

Business professionals can apply to receive the complimentary training here.

Learn how FITT has been leading the way in international business training for 30 years.

Watch the video here.

About FITT

The Forum for International Trade Training (FITT) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing international business training, resources and professional certification to individuals and businesses globally.

FITT offers the only international business training programs and related professional designation (CITP®|FIBP®) endorsed by the Canadian government, and its international business training solutions have become the standard of excellence for global trade professionals across Canada and around the world.

Additionally, FITT is applying for ISO 17024 Accreditation. Through this accreditation, FITT's certified program – the CITP designation – is validated by an independent, unbiased accreditation body – the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) through the Standards Council of Canada. Learn more about ISO 17024 and changes in effect as of January 1, 2023.

To learn more about FITT, visit FITTforTrade.com.

