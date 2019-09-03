Fitness Reward App Lympo Is Listed on the Samsung Blockchain Wallet

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Blockchain fitness startup Lympo announced their reward app "Lympo," and crypto token "LYM" was listed on Samsung Blockchain Wallet.

Lympo incentivizes healthy lifestyle and focuses on healthy habit formation by inviting its users to join 6 – 8 daily walking and running challenges. Once a challenge is accomplished, the user will see a reward in LYM tokens on the in-app wallet. Lympo, currently available in the U.S. and South Korea, grew to 250,000+ users in just six months with more than 89,000 monthly active users.

Galaxy s10 users who have Samsung Blockchain Keystore and Samsung Blockchain Wallet in their smartphones can transfer LYM tokens from Lympo app to Samsung Blockchain Wallet and can exchange it to real fiat money. This token transfer function supports Galaxy s10, s10+, s10e, s10 5G.

Lympo's CEO Ada Jonuse says, "We are delighted to be listed on Samsung Blockchain Keystore Wallet. Being one of the 14 DApps (decentralized apps) available on the wallet worldwide is a huge achievement for Lympo. We are part of the DApp revolution alongside other amazing blockchain powered applications. This integration will boost our user experience with the new, effortless, and safe way to transfer the LYM tokens out of the Lympo application. But most importantly, it will allow us to make more people healthier and happier."

Lympo is an Estonian blockchain startup motivating healthier lifestyle. Its advisory board includes the former Prime Minister of Estonia and a running fan Taavi Roivas as well as a European politician, serial investor and a former poker star Antanas Guoga. Lympo crypto token LYM was released March of last year and is listed on various exchanged like Bitfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Gopax.

Lympo is making the world healthier by rewarding people for exercising and leading healthier lives. With the help of blockchain technology and fitness gamification, people are rewarded with LYM crypto tokens through the Lympo app, just for completing simple walking and running challenges. These tokens have real value and can be used to purchase quality sporting goods by top global brands in Lympo Shop – the first-ever online shop to accept fitness token payments. Learn more at http://Lympo.com.

