FISSION URANIUM OBTAINS FINAL ORDER FOR PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF) ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has obtained a final order (the "Final Order") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin").

However, notwithstanding receipt of the Final Order, completion of the Arrangement remains uncertain due to the requirement to obtain Investment Canada Act ("ICA") clearance.

As announced on October 1, 2024, Fission received a notice from the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (the "Minister") ordering a national security review of the Arrangement under section 25.3 of the ICA. Fission is continuing to engage with the Minister as part of the section 25.3 process under the ICA. In light of the national security review of the Arrangement, there can be no certainty that Fission will be able to obtain ICA clearance in a timely manner or at all. Failure to obtain ICA clearance would prevent the Arrangement from being successfully completed.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated July 22, 2024 which is available under Fission's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.fissionuranium.com/investors/#sgmMaterials.

About Fission

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2FU".

